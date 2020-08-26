September 26th Marks the Spot for Peugeot's 210th Anniversary

How was the world mobile before the advent of the automobile? It used horse and human-powered machines, such as chariots and bicycles. Naturally, some of the latter’s manufacturers eventually decided to branch out into four-wheeled motorized vehicles. Some sooner than others.
This was the case with France’s Peugeot – a company that is all set to celebrate 210 years of continued existence. Of course, not all of them have been dedicated to the production of cars – as the family business founded on September 26th, 1810, was more preoccupied with manufacturing coffee mills and bicycles, among others, at first.
The Peugeot Frères Aînés firm was first recorded through a simple cash contribution recorded in a ledger that has remained to this day in the Terre-Blanche Archives Center in Doubs, France. Its famous lion badge was officially trademarked by Émile Peugeot in 1858 and the first car was built by Armand Peugeot in 1889.
Now the company is ready to celebrate its more than two-century-old heritage by starting the celebrations early on - since the end of August various campaigns will be enacted leading up to and continuing even after the special moment on September 26th. Among them, Peugeot has prepared new promotional campaigns as well as an increased presence on social media.
More importantly, the carmaker has teased the premiere of two online events on September 24th and 26th - and we already know they are not related to the presentation of the new 3008 crossover SUV, as the compact model has been scheduled way earlier, on September 1st.
Fans will have the chance to take advance of interesting promotional offers: the entry fee to the Musée de l’Aventure Peugeot in Sochaux will be reduced to just one euro for all visitors between September 1st and October 31st, while the Peugeot Lifestyle brand will introduce at the end of September a new line of products dedicated to the 210th anniversary.
Also, the iconic lion logo has been modified to specifically celebrate the passage of time – it is directly inspired by the oldest version in existence, the one that was created in 1858 to symbolize the qualities of the brand’s then top product, the Peugeot saw blades.
The Peugeot Frères Aînés firm was first recorded through a simple cash contribution recorded in a ledger that has remained to this day in the Terre-Blanche Archives Center in Doubs, France. Its famous lion badge was officially trademarked by Émile Peugeot in 1858 and the first car was built by Armand Peugeot in 1889.
Now the company is ready to celebrate its more than two-century-old heritage by starting the celebrations early on - since the end of August various campaigns will be enacted leading up to and continuing even after the special moment on September 26th. Among them, Peugeot has prepared new promotional campaigns as well as an increased presence on social media.
More importantly, the carmaker has teased the premiere of two online events on September 24th and 26th - and we already know they are not related to the presentation of the new 3008 crossover SUV, as the compact model has been scheduled way earlier, on September 1st.
Fans will have the chance to take advance of interesting promotional offers: the entry fee to the Musée de l’Aventure Peugeot in Sochaux will be reduced to just one euro for all visitors between September 1st and October 31st, while the Peugeot Lifestyle brand will introduce at the end of September a new line of products dedicated to the 210th anniversary.
Also, the iconic lion logo has been modified to specifically celebrate the passage of time – it is directly inspired by the oldest version in existence, the one that was created in 1858 to symbolize the qualities of the brand’s then top product, the Peugeot saw blades.