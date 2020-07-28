The Bugatti Niniette 66 Doesn’t Need the Nurburgring to Hit Top Speed

2021 Peugeot 3008 Leaked, Facelift Is More Feline

The Peugeot 3008 is arguably one of the most successful French cars of the modern era. However, even its groundbreaking design needed to be upgraded to 2021 standards. 9 photos



As fans of French crossovers probably already know, this is a popular compact car in Europe, competing quite well against the Nissan Qashqai, VW Tiguan and Ford Kuga. But it was beginning to show its age.



The facelift we see here completely changes the front end of the car, adding the new style of LEDs that you see on the smaller and newer



The novelty of this facelift is in the way the lights and grille are connected, and we suspect this is the very face you will see on the upcoming



The back of the car and interior look almost identical, though we're sure Peugeot will write a lengthy press release. It will say that every screw is tighter and each stitch more precise. The larger infotainment screen is a nice touch, while newer safety systems have obviously been fitted.



All the engines in this car are new, and the only thing Peugeot could do is add optional/standard mild-hybrid technology. At the bottom of the range with have a 1.2L and 1.5L diesel with 128 hp, but it can go all the way up to a 300 horsepower plug-in hybrid. Our pick would probably be a mid-range 2-liter diesel in GT-Line spec.