Segem Launches the Futuristic NEV, Touts It as the "World's First ADAS-Powered Scooter"

Advertised as the world’s first ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system)-powered scooter, the Segem NEV electric two-wheeler promises to be completely different from all vehicles in its class. It is powerful and futuristic both in terms of design and tech features.
Developed in-house by Segem Micromobility, NEV’s design is inspired by high-end luxury cars, with the scooter featuring a die-cast, single-piece frame. In addition to making the vehicle look unique, this design also makes the scooter more durable, as there are no welding joints. Moreover, it makes the assembly process quicker. NEV tips the scales at 33 kg (72.7 lb).
Segem’s smart scooter is equipped with 11” wheels with tubeless tires. It comes with dual redundant EBS, thumb control, and a brake lever for emergency braking. A 7” dashboard with a 1200x600 resolution displays data about your trip in real-time. It has door-to-door navigation provided by Google and a Vehicle Controller Unit installed behind the dashboard screen, which collects all signals and controls the smart functions of the NEV.
But the biggest selling point of the scooter is definitely its radar-based ADAS. Multiple traffic safety features that are normally seen only in high-end cars are offered with NEV, such as adaptive cruise control to keep a safe distance from other vehicles and road users, collision warning, crash detection, and more.
The scooter comes with an accelerometer and a rearview camera that monitors the wheeler when it is parked. Whenever the accelerometer detects any movements or someone gets within the camera’s field of view, NEV will send alerts via the dedicated app. You can also use it to track the scooter, lock and unlock it, configure how its adaptive cruise control and collision warning functions work, and more.
Segem equipped the NEV with dual 600W motors with a peak power of 2200W. The e-scooter can hit a top speed of 44 kph (27 mph). Its range is no less impressive, with the 26Ah/1100Wh battery guaranteeing up to 120 km (74.5 miles) per charge.
The “world’s most advanced scooter” is now available on Indiegogo where you can have one for a price of €1,900 (around $1,840). Unfortunately though, it currently ships just to the European Union, with the estimated delivery date being March 2023.
