Segem Launches the Futuristic NEV, Touts It as the "World's First ADAS-Powered Scooter"

More on this:

1 Segway Launches Its Premium KickScooter P Series, It Is Meant to Go the Distance Smoothly

2 Retro-Futuristic ZID Two-Wheeler Claims To Be an Electric Scooter, Looks Nothing Like One

3 World's First "Balance Assist System" on E-Scooters Is Powered by Honda and Striemo

4 Navee S65 Scooter Is an Energetic City Commuter With a Powerful Motor and Dual Suspension

5 EXT E-Kick Scooter Adapts to Your Riding Needs, Can Extend and Retract Its Wheelbase