EXT E-Kick Scooter Adapts to Your Riding Needs, Can Extend and Retract Its Wheelbase

There’s no doubt that micro mobility is the best and most responsible way to go when it comes to city commutes. These light and small vehicles, be they bikes, scooters, or skateboards can quickly squeeze into dense traffic, they can use the current infrastructure, they have a lower carbon footprint, and they are cheaper to use than a car. The EXT electric kick scooter is one such two-wheeler that offers all of the abovementioned benefits and more, thanks to its versatile design.
Designed by California-based industrial designer Dailyn Kim, the EXT is more than your average e-kick scooter. Not that conventional e-scooters don’t come with their own advantages, but they are still limited by their design when it comes to their capabilities. You can either opt for a model with a longer wheelbase if you prioritize good balance, stability, and comfort, or you can go with a shorter wheelbase scooter if you want something fast and sportier. But you can’t have both in the same vehicle. Or can you?
Both long and short wheelbase electric kick-scooters come with their benefits and shortcomings, which is why Dailyn Kim came up with a design that blends the best of both worlds in the same vehicle. The EXT e-kick scooter features an extendable/retractable wheelbase that allows you to shift in the mode that is the most suitable to your riding circumstance.
With this mobile system, the scooter’s wheelbase varies in length by 3” (7.6 cm). It may not seem like much of a difference, but you’ll surely notice it on the road. As explained by the designer, “the deck is raised above the rear wheel, creating a range for the wheelbase to slide”. No fancy and sophisticated mechanisms, just clever flexibility that makes it easier for the rider to switch between the short and long configurations.
The EXT has a modern and folding design, an anti-slip gripped deck for a stable and comfortable ride and a battery that is hidden under the scooter. Dailyn Kim placed the charging port for the battery at the front of the deck, under a waterproof seal. A large, futuristic touch screen display allows you to navigate easier and also listen to music while riding.
With safety in mind, the designer also equipped the EXT with reflective strips and patterns on the rims for better visibility. There’s also a bright headlight, a tail light, turn signal buttons, and throttle and brake on the right handlebar.
Comfortable and versatile, the EXT e-kick scooter has just one flaw: it’s just a rendering for now, but we really hope we can one day get to ride one of these things.
