Seat Outs 2021 Ateca and Cupra Ateca Pricing for UK, Popular Option Is Cheaper

Spanish automaker SEAT had no crossovers just half decade ago – it all changed in 2016 with the introduction of the compact Ateca. It now sits neatly tucked in between the smaller Arona and larger Tarraco sporting a refreshed attitude for the 2021 model year. Chances are UK fans will appreciate the changes, especially when viewing the new pricing.
SEAT has thoroughly updated the 2021 Ateca with a more refined exterior styling, more standard on-board technology and enhanced driver appeal. It has also introduced an equally refreshed Cupra Ateca performance flagship model with 300 ps, proprietary 4Drive all-wheel drive system and an Adaptive Chassis Control. Everything sounds good on paper, but does it bode well for the wallet?
The company thinks it does, at least in the United Kingdom, where the automaker has decided to provide us with the updated 2021 model year pricing list. And there’s positive feedback from within, as we noticed the SE Technology, Xperience, and Xperience Lux trims have become more affordable than on previous iterations.
For starters, the base price for the 2021 Seat Ateca has been announced to kick off from £23,670 (SE trim, 1.0 TSI, manual gearbox) when order books open – exactly on September 1st, 2020.
That means fans can pay a visit to the dealership starting today and select their preferred trim, as the company has also announced the most popular choice, the 1.5-liter TSI 150 ps SE Technology, has a lower-then-before starting price of £26,355.
Customers will have a new trim choice at hand – the Xperience model replaces the retired Xcellence grade for the 2021MY, with quotations kicking off at £27,750.
Overall engine options include the base 1.0 TSI with 110 ps, the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI good for 150 ps (with manual or DSG transmission), a powerful 2.0 TSI with 190 ps and a couple of 2.0 TDI diesel options delivering 115 and 150 ps, respectively.
The most powerful crossover option is the 2021 Cupra Ateca, bringing 300 ps and a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 4.9 seconds for £39,050. It also packs bespoke goodies, such as 19-inch alloys, a high-resolution 12-inch digital instrument cluster, or a 9.2-inch Navigation Plus infotainment system.
The company thinks it does, at least in the United Kingdom, where the automaker has decided to provide us with the updated 2021 model year pricing list. And there’s positive feedback from within, as we noticed the SE Technology, Xperience, and Xperience Lux trims have become more affordable than on previous iterations.
For starters, the base price for the 2021 Seat Ateca has been announced to kick off from £23,670 (SE trim, 1.0 TSI, manual gearbox) when order books open – exactly on September 1st, 2020.
That means fans can pay a visit to the dealership starting today and select their preferred trim, as the company has also announced the most popular choice, the 1.5-liter TSI 150 ps SE Technology, has a lower-then-before starting price of £26,355.
Customers will have a new trim choice at hand – the Xperience model replaces the retired Xcellence grade for the 2021MY, with quotations kicking off at £27,750.
Overall engine options include the base 1.0 TSI with 110 ps, the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI good for 150 ps (with manual or DSG transmission), a powerful 2.0 TSI with 190 ps and a couple of 2.0 TDI diesel options delivering 115 and 150 ps, respectively.
The most powerful crossover option is the 2021 Cupra Ateca, bringing 300 ps and a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 4.9 seconds for £39,050. It also packs bespoke goodies, such as 19-inch alloys, a high-resolution 12-inch digital instrument cluster, or a 9.2-inch Navigation Plus infotainment system.