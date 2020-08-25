ElectraMeccanica Ends Odd Gestation of the Solo EV, Ready to Start Production

Better late than never is the perfect statement for what is going on with Canadian sustainable mobility company ElectraMeccanica and its long, awfully long, preparation to produce the single-seat, three-wheeled Solo EV. It was presented no less than four years ago and most of us have discarded it by now as EV vaporware, but it turns out we are wrong. This is simply because production for the odd Solo EV has been scheduled to kick off on August 26th... in Chongqing, China.

