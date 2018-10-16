SEAT Leon FR Becomes More Powerful With New 2.0 TSI Making 190 HP

autoevolution
 

SEAT die-hard fans may remember how the Leon FR started as a hot hatch below the Cupra. However, they changed it to a trim level in 2013, one which capped out with a diesel. New emissions regulations and whatnot have forced all VW brands to drop the 1.8 TSI, which sounds like bad news until you see what replaces it.
Without a word from the manufacturers, configurations all over Europe are now showing a 2.0 TSI. No, it's not the one from the Cupra or even the Golf GTI. Instead, this is a de-tuned unit which makes 190 HP and 320 Nm of torque, compared to 179 PS and 280 Nm of torque.

We think this is one of those four-cylinder units that run a super-efficient combustion cycle, which means it won't sound like a hot hatch. But SEAT always has a fruitier exhaust than its sister brands, so we're not too worried.

Another small victory for Leon fans is the fact that the extra torque of the 2-liter forces the automaker to use the wet-clutch 7-speed DSG gearbox. So would we recommend this unit? Not to everybody.

With CO2 emissions of 141 grams and combined consumption of 6.2 l/100km, this is the worst model in the range. SEAT has also refreshed the bottom of the engine lineup with 130 and 150 HP versions of the 1.5 TSI which comes with standard Active Cylinder Timing. Still, those are only about €2,000 cheaper, and they shouldn't come with the same independent rear suspension.

So far, we can only find the 2.0 TSI on the 5-door hatch's FR and Xcellance trim levels. It should make its way onto the ST wagon model, but the X-Perience soft-roader might be dead. Technically, the 2.0 TSI 190 is now the most powerful Leon you can buy, since the 2.0 TDI 184 HP is not available and neither is the Cupra hot hatch.
