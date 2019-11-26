autoevolution

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Boot Triumphs at Baja, Ford Bronco Fails to Finish

Remember Ford teasing the road-going and off-road Bronco by means of a desert runner? The racing truck failed to finish the BFGoodrich Tires SCORE 52nd Baja 1000, and that’s seriously bad for the Ford Motor Company given the company’s boastful return to Baja.
More than 100 vehicles didn’t finish the competition, and of the two entries in Class 2, only the Glickenhaus Boot managed to cross the finish line. The Bronco R gave up the ghost approximately 220 miles off the upstart, and that’s seriously shameful for the Blue Oval if you remember that the Boot comes with a 17-digit vehicle identification number.

At least 49-state legal, the Boot is a reinterpretation of the Steve McQueen Baja Boot that complies with the NHTSA Low Volume production rules. In other words, 325 examples of the breed can be built per year. Instead of a twin-turbo engine like that of the Bronco R, the Glickenhaus is propelled by a small-block V8 from the C7 Corvette rated at 460 horsepower.

Tipping the scales at 5,550 pounds, the Boot was driven to Ensenda, raced for 34 hours, then Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus drove the damn thing back home, just like that. This, ladies and gents, is a David vs. Goliath moment in which David clearly made his point.

Two models were entered in the Baja 1000, and the only one to finish the race had its brake caliper crack with 9 miles to go and one hour before timing out. The crew hammered and pried the wheel off with a bit of an effort, breaking two wrenches trying to unbolt the wheel. SCG had help from Armada Engineering, responsible for both the engineering behind the Baja-winning truck and race support. All in all, the Boot finished 123rd out of 124 overall.

Despite this epic fail for the Ford Motor Company, no points will be awarded to whoever guesses which will sell in greater numbers. The Bronco has all the makings of a commercial success, and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 underhood is a damn fine engine in the segment where the Wrangler is king with the Pentastar V6, Hurricane I4, and EcoDiesel V6.

