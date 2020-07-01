Gi FlyBike, the Impossibly Beautiful e-Bike That Turned Out to Be a Scam

5 Ovis by ForwardX Is the AI-Powered, Autonomous Carry-On You Will Never Lose

1 The Human Car Wash is a Real Thing And Can be Yours For $5,100

Say Goodbye to French Fries Falling Between the Driver Seat and Console

If you’re looking for an easy way to fill the gap between the front seats and the console in your car (you know, the place where we typically drop our keys, French fries, phones, and pretty much everything else), here’s what’s likely the most convenient solution. 4 photos



In other words, once installed, you no longer need to readjust or reinstall it, as it stays there forever to block anything that you could drop in there.



The product, which isn’t necessarily new but is becoming more and more successful all over the world, comes in black, and the company selling it, which also claims the “device” was created based on a patented design, says this is the correct approach because it’s super-hard to notice it once installed.



In essence a seat gap filler, Drop Stop fits most of the cars, although in some cases, a little bit of extra force is needed to make sure it gets in there. The good news is that although the manufacturer doesn’t clearly say it’s washable, several customers who posted on Amazon say that washing the Drop Stop doesn’t damage it in any way, so yes, you can very well do this too.



Obviously, no professional installation is required and pretty much anyone can use them, and by the looks of things, they can be used on either side of the console simply because they come with a generic design that can fit anywhere.



As for the price, the Drop Stop is pretty affordable, as it’s available on Amazon for $19.99. And what’s more, for this price you’re getting two different Drop Stops, one for the driver side and another one for the passenger side, both with a universal fit. Called Drop Stop (ad), this is truly a smart product, as it uses a neoprene casing and attaches to the seat belt catch via its own slot and can even move with the seat.In other words, once installed, you no longer need to readjust or reinstall it, as it stays there forever to block anything that you could drop in there.The product, which isn’t necessarily new but is becoming more and more successful all over the world, comes in black, and the company selling it, which also claims the “device” was created based on a patented design, says this is the correct approach because it’s super-hard to notice it once installed.In essence a seat gap filler, Drop Stop fits most of the cars, although in some cases, a little bit of extra force is needed to make sure it gets in there. The good news is that although the manufacturer doesn’t clearly say it’s washable, several customers who posted on Amazon say that washing the Drop Stop doesn’t damage it in any way, so yes, you can very well do this too.Obviously, no professional installation is required and pretty much anyone can use them, and by the looks of things, they can be used on either side of the console simply because they come with a generic design that can fit anywhere.As for the price, the Drop Stop is pretty affordable, as it’s available on Amazon for $19.99. And what’s more, for this price you’re getting two different Drop Stops, one for the driver side and another one for the passenger side, both with a universal fit.

Editor's note: Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links, and we may receive a commission when you buy one of these products. Nevertheless, this does not impact our choice of products or the information provided here. Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links, and we may receive a commission when you buy one of these products. Nevertheless, this does not impact our choice of products or the information provided here.