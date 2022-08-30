Sauce Walka Got a Brand-New, 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Still Shows Love for His Maybachs

When buying something new, you tend to use it more than the things you've had before. Not rapper Sauce Walka, though, who pays attention to all his cars. He recently bought a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but he’s not forgetting about his Maybachs.
Albert Walker Mondane, better known by his stage name Sauce Walka, has been around in the music industry since 2007, which helped him reach an estimated net worth of $3 million as of 2022. This is no small feat and it has helped him live a comfortable lifestyle, with a lot of lavish experiences.
Sauce Walka has recently shared a short video giving a tour of his brand-new ride: a 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. He didn't shy away from sharing how much he paid for it: $650,000, "fresh off the assembly line."
The luxury SUV comes with a black exterior and a surprising cabin: all pink with black accents. The rapper gives everyone a short look at the luxury features on the back seat of the Cullinan, and he couldn't be prouder of it.
The 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan comes with the carmaker's 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, which puts out 592 horsepower (600 ps) and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm), helping it reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
But, besides the brand-new "Cully", he also owns two other luxury cars – both models from the Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
And he didn’t forget about them as soon as he got the new Cullinan. In a new video on social media, you can see both his Maybachs in the background, sporting the same silver, matching exterior. His latest album, Sauce Beach Florida, also features the two silver Maybachs on the official cover art, as you can see attached below, proving that, just because he has something new, he won't ignore some of his favorite cars.
