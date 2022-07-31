Salt Lake City Lowers the Speed Limit by Another 5 Mph, Some Residents Are Not Happy

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall confirmed the capital of Utah will now have lower speed limits. The announcement was made on almost all social media channels. The news that drivers will have to set their limiter to 20 mph instead of 25 mph was not received well by everyone. Here’s everything you need to know.
People that drive through Salt Lake City (SLC) will have to pay attention to the new speed limit signs. It has been lowered by 5 mph (8 kph). Instead of 25 mph (40 kph), all vehicles must now travel with a maximum speed of 20 mph (32 kph). The new rule will apply to almost 70% of the City’s streets.
The announcement was made by SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall. The public official let residents and travelers know that the new speed limit has been lowered by publishing a picture of herself in which she’s seen holding the older sign.
The local administration will replace 575 speed limit signs in the next couple of weeks. Almost 70% of Salt Lake City’s streets will be subject to the new regulation. Drivers must be aware of this change. Otherwise, they risk getting fines.
Even though Mendenhall said this was a “priority” and it was done for people to feel “safe on local streets and sidewalks,” not everyone welcomed the speed limit update.
The post made on Facebook, for example, attracted almost 10,000 comments and over 1,000 shares. Most of the replies aren’t civil, but some people living in Salt Lake City strongly, yet politely disagreed.
Some argued that shaving off 5 mph is only a populist idea that won’t lead to any positive outcomes. Others agree that having a 20-mph speed limit imposed now will only lead to more people getting fined for speeding because they will be confused by the change. A person wittily underlined that riding a horse would be faster than using a car now that the speed limit’s been changed.
On the contrary, a couple of the mayor’s followers said the idea is welcomed and the administration should also add speed bumps in residential neighborhoods and near parks.
But the administration fought back and said that a lowered speed limit will also translate into fuel savings.
Other people requested properly illuminated crosswalks and more Police on the streets.
The Salt Lake City Council unanimously voted to support lowering the speed limit by 5 mph. The proposal was named “20 is plenty.”
The announcement was made by SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall. The public official let residents and travelers know that the new speed limit has been lowered by publishing a picture of herself in which she’s seen holding the older sign.
The local administration will replace 575 speed limit signs in the next couple of weeks. Almost 70% of Salt Lake City’s streets will be subject to the new regulation. Drivers must be aware of this change. Otherwise, they risk getting fines.
Even though Mendenhall said this was a “priority” and it was done for people to feel “safe on local streets and sidewalks,” not everyone welcomed the speed limit update.
The post made on Facebook, for example, attracted almost 10,000 comments and over 1,000 shares. Most of the replies aren’t civil, but some people living in Salt Lake City strongly, yet politely disagreed.
Some argued that shaving off 5 mph is only a populist idea that won’t lead to any positive outcomes. Others agree that having a 20-mph speed limit imposed now will only lead to more people getting fined for speeding because they will be confused by the change. A person wittily underlined that riding a horse would be faster than using a car now that the speed limit’s been changed.
On the contrary, a couple of the mayor’s followers said the idea is welcomed and the administration should also add speed bumps in residential neighborhoods and near parks.
But the administration fought back and said that a lowered speed limit will also translate into fuel savings.
Other people requested properly illuminated crosswalks and more Police on the streets.
The Salt Lake City Council unanimously voted to support lowering the speed limit by 5 mph. The proposal was named “20 is plenty.”