It's a Bird…It's a Plane…It's a Bentley Continental GT Speed Going at 347 km/h!

The first car ever to bear the name of creator Walter Owen Bentley “pulled out of New Street Mews, London in 1919.” These days, Bentley cars are those finer things in life that many people aspire to own, known for top-tier performance, jaw-dropping looks, and the finest craftsmanship and materials that money can buy.
Their top-of-the-line Continental GT Speed model is “the most powerful production Bentley ever built,” according to Bentley. It’s also a massive four-seater, packing a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine with 650 bhp (659 PS) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque.
Considering it reaches 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds), you decide if that’s fast enough for you or not.
If you can’t decide, a recent video shows a yellowish one speeding by on a highway in all its glory. It gets going sounding like a fighter jet before takeoff, it looks like a small tank, and it seems like the speedometer will never stop, but it eventually does after reaching an impressive 347 km/h.
It’s hard to believe a car that heavy (5,029 lbs./2,281 kg) can run that fast. But Bentley is not stopping here – they’re expected to debut their first EV in 2025, which could be even faster.
"If we're 650 hp now with GT Speed, we will be double that with the BEV. But from a 0 to 60 mph point of view there are diminishing returns. The problem is, it's uncomfortable. And then it just becomes nauseous," Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said in an interview back in May.
Now we can’t be sure what the future holds with all the crazy stuff happening in the world right now, but as far as the auto industry is concerned, most car makers seem ready to head the electric route and never look back.
