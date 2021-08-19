See the World's Fastest Cars Hit 400 MPH and Set Records at the Bonneville Salt Flats

More on this:

1 McLaren 765LT Gets Hampered by a Tesla From Unleashing Full Autobahn Potential

2 Lambo Aventador SVJ Gives Lightning-Fast Shift Goosebumps on Its Way to 214 MPH

3 60-Ton Mobile Crane Goes (Almost) Flat Out on Autobahn for Monster Top Speed POV

4 800HP Porsche 911 GT2 RS Goes for 217MPH (349KPH) Run on Busy Autobahn

5 Forgotten Jaguar XFR-S Reveals What It's Made Of, Hits 193 MPH in Autobahn Sweep