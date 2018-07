Four teenagers from Russia (2 boys and 2 girls, because these millennials must always travel in pairs) did just that – and uploaded the video on social media, on the Russian Rich Kids Instagram page. As its name suggests, it’s a page started anonymously, specifically for the purpose of showing off a lavish lifestyle that most common folk could only dream of.On that note, the video is in keeping with the tone of the page. These 4 teens are so flush with cash that they can liberally throw it into the street, not even caring if someone catches it and definitely not feeling less wealthy because of it. They’re riding in their fancy car, listening to rap music and feeling gangsta.On a different note, they’re wanted by the local police, because the driver is probably underage. So they’re basically just like any other teen that has ever lived on this planet: they stole the car from one of their parents and are spending their parents’ money, while trying to impress their peers. If you look at it from this light, they’re really not that special.Still, the video has gone viral. “Haha, take this, you little people!” one of the guys in the backseat yells at pedestrians, as he’s throwing money at them.“Pavel Durov was throwing five-thousand Ruble banknotes in Nevsky? Haha, take hundreds of dollars, you little people,” the caption of the video reads in Russian.While most comments praise the teens for their gesture, many bring legitimate criticism. Russia is a country of profound disparity between the rich and the poor, with the gap between the two widening constantly. Surely taunting the poor from your speeding car doesn’t exactly spell “smart” or “funny.” Doing so while illegally driving someone else's car is even less smart.