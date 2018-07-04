autoevolution
 

Passengers Silently Fighting over a Bus Window is the Definition of Resilience

Cat and puppy videos are always guaranteed to brighten your day, but this is probably better: here are 2 grown adults acting like kids, locked in a petty fight over a bus window.
The best part of this is that the entire fight takes place without either saying a single word to the other, or even acknowledging the other’s presence in any form. You will find the video at the bottom of the page.

The hilarious incident took place in May in Nizhny Novgorod, western Russia, but for some reason, the video was only uploaded online the other day. It’s going viral, with commenters being highly entertained by the silly fight, with many saying it’s the very definition of resilience.

The video shows a woman and a man seated on the bus: the man is behind the woman, on one of the higher seats. She wants the window above her head closed, and he wants it open, and they’re both determined to waste no effort in getting their way.

Neither is willing to go halfway: she will not settle to have it half-closed and he doesn’t like it half-open. Neither is willing to give up, either. This results in a hilarious “contest” that lasts for almost 5 minutes, without either saying a single word to the other.

The bad part about the video is that it ends abruptly, so we have no way of knowing who won the contest. Was he or she forced to forfeit because they reached their destination? Did either grew tired or bored with the endeavor, and gave up in frustration? Did she or he break the silence out of sheer anger?

Sadly, these are questions the Internet doesn’t have answers for right now. So you might as well sit back and enjoy this silliness, because it doesn’t get any better than this.

