Angry Woman Pries Open Door of Moving Bus to Chase After Boyfriend

You know what they say about a woman scorned. This is twice as bad, as the woman in question pried open the door of a moving bus (with her bare hands!), to chase after the boyfriend who had earlier made his escape.
The incident happened on the number 59 bus to Manchester Piccadilly Gardens this week, and it was caught on camera and posted to social media by user Sian Bayliss. It definitely tops whatever argument you may have had with your significant other about the toilet seat or who does the dishes more often.
According to Bayliss’ Twitter feed, the two got on the bus and almost immediately started arguing over something trivial. She threw something at him and he threw it back – how dare he, the rat! - and they both lost it.
As the fight escalated, another passenger told them to stop swearing, which naturally made the woman turn her attention to the passenger. When the driver also chimed in, she became even more belligerent, spitting at him and cussing him out.
“She then started arguing with the passenger and the driver told them to sit down. They then spat at the driver's window and her partner left the bus but she stayed on it as she was busy spitting into the driver's cab,” Bayliss says.
Once she realized her partner had gotten off the bus, she asked to be let out too. Obviously, the driver couldn’t (and wouldn’t) stop the bus for her, so she proceeded to open the door with her bare hands to get out. You can see that in the video below. The moment she gets it open, she sits down on the floor to keep it from closing again, which is when the driver stops the bus and she makes a run for it. It’s certainly the stuff movies are made of.
“It was scary at the time but funny looking back now,” Bayliss says, adding of the two lovers, “They seemed unreasonable.” That's the understatement of the day.
