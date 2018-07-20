White Koenigsegg Agera RS For Sale at $10M in Russia

Koenigsegg may have ended production of the Agera RS, but you can still grab one, albeit while turning to the used vehicle market. Then again, when we're talking about a machine like the one we have here, the term "used" might seem like a bit too much.

And since the rest of the car will also be put on a diet, the expectations for the new model are sky-high. For instance, the hypercar could help Koenigsegg resume its unfinished Nurburgring production car lap record business. To be more precise, the Angelholm toy was first registered two years ago, in July 2016, while its odo only shows 878 km (make that 545 miles).Then again, the price tag of the thing is the kind that might make one weak in the knees, since the hypercar is offered for around $10 million - the machine, which was previously seen at a Dubai dealership, is now advertised on a Russian website As the ad also mentions, the Agera RS is the car that helped the Swedish automotive producer set multiple top speed records, with these still standing, so the retired status of the car isn't exactly a problem.In fact, if we think about the fact that the K brand's current offering, namely the Regera, is a hybrid, the combustion-only Agera seems even more precious.Then again, the automotive producer has let it slip that it is already working on the successor of the Agera, with the vehicle set to land next March, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.Keep in mind that while the Regera has a Grand Tourer aura, the newcomer will be focused on raw performance, just like the car it replaces.The twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 will once again be present, albeit delivering at least 1,400 hp - the engine might be slightly more powerful than before, but it is also around 44 lbs (20 kg) lighter.And since the rest of the car will also be put on a diet, the expectations for the new model are sky-high. For instance, the hypercar could help Koenigsegg resume its unfinished Nurburgring production car lap record business.