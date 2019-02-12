Ruby Star 2020 Porsche 911 Spec Shows The Wild Side

autoevolution

We constantly keep the 992 Porsche 911 on our radar, as, for instance, we're eager to bring you specs that have yet to reach the real world. And today's example portrays a 2020 Neunelfer dressed in a color that makes it stand out from a distance.
The rendering sitting before us showcases a 2020 911 that comes finished in Ruby Star. Formerly known as Rubystone Red, this is a shade that seems to fit the retro-futurist melange that is the styling of the 992 like a glove, at least in our book.

There's no point in hiding the fact that the said hue has always been a source of controversy among Porschephiles, though.

Regardless, we're still far from seeing an example of the eighth-generation Porsche 911 dressed in this Paint to Sample hue. Heck, we haven't even received the confirmation of the color being approved for the Carrera S models, which are the only ones that have been released to date.

Nevertheless, for the sake of comparison, we've added an image of another Ruby Star Porsche 911 at the bottom of the page. We're referring to a 991.2 Targa GTS the German automotive producer introduced to the world last year.

Speaking of Porsche sportscars, we'll remind you of the freshest rumor floating around the web. This concerns the 718 Cayman/Boxster, which might receive six-cylinder engines for new derivatives that would be slotted below the imminent 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder.

In fact, a pair of prototypes that could fit the said description was recently spotted testing on the road, as we discussed earlier today.

Of course, we'll have to meet the new GT4 and Spyder first, with the unveiling expected to take place in the coming months - prototypes wearing the production body have been seen since last year, with these also confirming the fact that natural aspiration lives on for Porsche's mid-engined delights.

 

The legendary Ruby Stone Red #thesap #992 #porsche #pts #rubystone #vintage #cardesign #design #carvintage #carlivery #createexploretakeover #HeaterCentral #illgrammers #fatalframes #moodygrams #visualsgang #petrolicious #carporn #drivetastefully #apaphoto #carphotography

A post shared by || THESAP . Design || (@thesap._) on Feb 11, 2019 at 11:22am PST


 

This fabulous #911Targa4GTS in PTS Ruby Star has been presented at #TechnoClassica last year. #Porsche #PorscheLebanonFans #PorscheCentreLebanon #Motorsport #Lebanon | porschebeirut.com

A post shared by Porsche Lebanon Fans (@porschelebanonfans) on Feb 11, 2019 at 3:00am PST

2020 porsche 911 Porsche 911 Porsche ruby star
