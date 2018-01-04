Ruby Red Metallic Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Flawless Gem

The only known PTS Ruby Red Metallic (rubinrotmetallic; M3X) 991.1 GT3 RS, seen in 2016’s Monterey Car Week by @brianzuk. Ruby Red Metallic was introduced for the 997.1 generation as a standard metallic option in 2008, and later changed to a more expensive “Special Color” (sonderfarbe) for the 997.2 from 2009 onwards. This color may remind some of Arena Red Metallic, but Ruby takes on a warmer and almost copper-like tone. What are your thoughts on this RS? #PTSRS

