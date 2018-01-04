autoevolution
 

Ruby Red Metallic Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Flawless Gem

4 Jan 2018, 12:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It's been a while since the Porsche 911 spotting area of our website used to be dominated by GT3 RS PDKs. However, there are still special examples of the Rennsport Neunelfer we have yet to bring to your attention.
5 photos
991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring
And the latest example of the sort comes from the Ruby Red Metallic example of the car, which you can see here. The color mix on the car doesn't seem to follow any particular recipe. For instance, the said main hue is mixed with silver inner graphics for the front light clusters - the car packs the optional full-LED headlights.

This Neunelfer packs the platinum wheels and, if we look through the sporty design of the rims, we notice the banana-colored calipers, which let us know that the contraption packs PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

The hefty fading resistance delivered by the said stopping goodies means this setup is ideal for flying on the track. And we can say the same about the full bucket seats found inside the car, which will keep the driver and the passenger in place while the first attacks the rumble-strips.

Returning to the point we made in the intro, we'll talk about the machines that have replaced the 991.1 GT3 RS in the headlines.

We're referring to the 991.2 GT3, be it in standard form (if we may call it so) or in Touring Package trim. Oh, and let's not forget the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

However, next year will see the GT3 RS badge returning under the spotlights, as the German automotive producer will introduce the 991,2 incarnation of the track blitzer.

Since the 2018 GT3 has managed to lap the Green Hell in 7:12.7, we're expecting the RS treatment to bring the car into the sub-7 territory. Meanwhile, we'll just have to settle for the renderings of the quickest naturally aspirated Porsche 911.


 

The only known PTS Ruby Red Metallic (rubinrotmetallic; M3X) 991.1 GT3 RS, seen in 2016’s Monterey Car Week by @brianzuk. Ruby Red Metallic was introduced for the 997.1 generation as a standard metallic option in 2008, and later changed to a more expensive “Special Color” (sonderfarbe) for the 997.2 from 2009 onwards. This color may remind some of Arena Red Metallic, but Ruby takes on a warmer and almost copper-like tone. What are your thoughts on this RS? #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Dec 26, 2017 at 6:20am PST

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  