Ruby Red Metallic Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Flawless Gem

And the latest example of the sort comes from the Ruby Red Metallic example of the car, which you can see here. The color mix on the car doesn't seem to follow any particular recipe. For instance, the said main hue is mixed with silver inner graphics for the front light clusters - the car packs the optional full-LED headlights.
This Neunelfer packs the platinum wheels and, if we look through the sporty design of the rims, we notice the banana-colored calipers, which let us know that the contraption packs PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
The hefty fading resistance delivered by the said stopping goodies means this setup is ideal for flying on the track. And we can say the same about the full bucket seats found inside the car, which will keep the driver and the passenger in place while the first attacks the rumble-strips.
Returning to the point we made in the intro, we'll talk about the machines that have replaced the 991.1 GT3 RS in the headlines.
We're referring to the 991.2 GT3, be it in standard form (if we may call it so) or in Touring Package trim. Oh, and let's not forget the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
However, next year will see the GT3 RS badge returning under the spotlights, as the German automotive producer will introduce the 991,2 incarnation of the track blitzer.
Since the 2018 GT3 has managed to lap the Green Hell in 7:12.7, we're expecting the RS treatment to bring the car into the sub-7 territory. Meanwhile, we'll just have to settle for the renderings
of the quickest naturally aspirated Porsche 911.
The only known PTS Ruby Red Metallic (rubinrotmetallic; M3X) 991.1 GT3 RS, seen in 2016’s Monterey Car Week by @brianzuk. Ruby Red Metallic was introduced for the 997.1 generation as a standard metallic option in 2008, and later changed to a more expensive “Special Color” (sonderfarbe) for the 997.2 from 2009 onwards. This color may remind some of Arena Red Metallic, but Ruby takes on a warmer and almost copper-like tone. What are your thoughts on this RS? #PTSRS
