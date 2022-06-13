Romanian Automaker Dacia Prepares To Debut Something, New Bigster SUV Maybe?

Back in January 2021, the peeps at Dacia unveiled a rather interesting concept with a rather uninspired moniker. The Bigster is marketed as the larger sibling of the cheap-and-cheerful Duster sport utility vehicle, and chances are that a near-production model will be revealed on June 15th.
Based on the CMF-B architecture of the Logan, Sandero, and Jogger, this fellow “epitomizes the evolution of the brand” according to Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos Aguilar, the Spanish designer that used to head the Romanian automaker’s design team back then. “Essential, with a touch of cool, and an outdoor spirit. It proves that accessible is not opposed by any meanings to attractiveness. At Dacia we believe so, and this car is proof."
The video attached below ends with a small glimpse of the front grille, which includes a C, most likely for the D A C I A script or the newer DC logo. It’s also worth mentioning that Dacia has operated a few changes to the said grille, which isn’t really the same as the front grille of the concept.
The video further includes a rocky landscape and multiple rocks arranged to read DC, the short form of Dacia rather than a reference to the comic book company that gave us Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. The concept, by the way, proudly wears the DC logo on the upper front grille.
Expected to measure 4.6 meters in length, which is more than 20 centimeters longer than Dacia’s current utility vehicle, the Bigster has been confirmed with some kind of hybrid assistance. Most likely an optional powertrain, the hybrid system will be obviously borrowed from the Renault Group.
The Clio, which is based on the same platform as the aforementioned models and the Bigster, is equipped with a 1.6-liter engine that produces 91 horsepower. Together with two electric motors, a 1.2-kWh battery pack, and a clever gearbox, the subcompact hatchback develops 141 horsepower combined. The Captur, which is a crossover with CMF-B underpinnings, can also be had as a plug-in hybrid with a grand total of 157 horsepower.
