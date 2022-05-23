If Dacia Sells the Bigster SUV As Seen in the Latest Images, Success Is Guaranteed

As it is seen by more and more people, the new Dacia Bigster SUV model is winning more and more fans. The latest footage of Dacia's new concept car was filmed at the 2022 Lyon Motor Show.
Someone has uploaded a clip on YouTube of the new model bearing the new Dacia logo. We already know that the Bigster faithfully foreshadows a future 7-seater model in the manufacturer's range in 2025. This model sits on Renault's CMF-B platform.
Announced at the 2021 Renaulution by Dacia's design director Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, the Bigster is the Duster's big brother. The new SUV has ideal proportions and a robust appearance.
The question on many people's minds is whether the Bigster's current forms will translate to the production model. In this regard, Dacia have stated that the final version of the Bigster will respect 90% of what we already see in these images.
The Dacia Bigster is the boldest SUV of the Romanian car brand. The proportions of the concept are intended to be both contemporary and timeless. Its lines are simple, devoid of unnecessary aesthetic artifice, while inspiring robustness. The bright, Y-shaped signature is now wider, emphasising the rugged SUV look. The interior, too, promises to be inviting. Dacia says it will be among the most spacious in the segment.
The Bigster concept doesn't incorporate design gimmicks like chrome elements or aluminium-look trim. We're dealing with a genuine SUV, with the option taken in this case being to use recycled plastic parts for all the side guards.
Dacia's future SUV is already considering the use of hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains at the design stage. Dacia can no longer afford to ignore trends in the automotive industry or increasingly stringent environmental regulations.
Even if there is no official pricing information yet we expect the new Bigster to have a starting price of around 30,000 euros (approx. $32,000).
