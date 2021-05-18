Dacia Bigster Alleged Patent Images Show It's Almost Identical to the Concept

Right at the start of this year, Renault presented its Renaulution project, an ill-named program that seeks to put the French brand and the ones under its control back on the map and right at the top of the clients' choices.
One of the most successful carmakers under the Renault umbrella is the Romanian company called Dacia. Renowned for its unsurpassed value for money products, the brand once practically unknown outside the borders of its home market is now the constant best-seller in Europe in certain segments. That proves the obvious fact that people still want to get as much car for as little money as possible.
During the Renaulution reveal this January, Dacia presented a concept vehicle that offered a very apt visualization of what was expected of the Romanian manufacturer over the following years: to add a touch of coolness. The Bigster, as the SUV was called, had more than just a touch of it, but people refused to get carried away since it was just a concept.
Now, though, Spanish publication Autofácil claims to have obtained a few images of the model's production version used for patent filing purposes. Leaks coming from this type of source are nothing new, and even though the authenticity of this particular picture has not been confirmed, it looks like it could very well be the real deal.
The best piece of news, assuming everything checks out, is that Dacia appears to have followed the concept's lines almost to a tee. The only obvious differences between the two are the wheels (much smaller on the series production model), the treatment of the D-pillar (the concept's fake plastic vent is gone), the roof rails (the more extravagant ones are replaced with a design similar to the Duster's), and the absence of the illuminated logo on the grille.
Other than that, the modern and muscular appearance remains in place, which is what most people will care about as far as the SUV's design is concerned. They will also want to know about the powertrains, though people already know what to expect from Dacia, primarily a budget brand. So, anyone seeking performance should look elsewhere because the Bigster will most likely feature a selection of small, turbocharged gasoline engines, some featuring hybrid options, with power outputs plateauing around the 150 hp figure.
The Bigster is expected to make its official debut next year, so we'll know more about Dacia's new model then. Given the company's ambition (or rather Renault's) to propel the brand one step higher, that means the Bigster will become a more affordable (and arguably more practical) option for people who would have otherwise stretched for a Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4, Ford Kuga, or even a Volkswagen Tiguan.
