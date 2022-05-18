Rihanna to Get a Free Car From This Automaker, There's Only One Condition

Rihanna blessed us with a lot of nice, interesting songs. She’s also empowered others as well. But now comes the time to reap some new benefits of her work. This automaker promised to give the well-known artist a completely new vehicle of her choosing. There’s only one, very simple catch.
You’d be inclined to think Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Volvo, Audi, Rolls-Royce, Porsche, or even Hyundai may have thought about giving Rihanna a free car. It would make a lot of sense. She posts a lot of pictures and videos with it on social media, people see it, some may even like that certain model, and the brand receives new orders for a small investment in a marketing stunt. But you’d be wrong!
Instead, the brand that thought about giving Rihanna a free car in exchange for just 10,000 likes on a Facebook post is Dacia – a cheap auto manufacturer based in Europe, more specifically in Romania. The auto company is owned by Renault, and it provides two very important cars for those living over the pond: the cheapest EV that resembles the definition of a car – the Spring, and the cheapest seven-seater – the Jogger.
For some peculiar reason, they’ve decided that Rihanna should get a free car. The brand seems like it’s trying to upmarket its vehicles by associating its sole SUV on offer – the Duster – with diamonds. The post even says “Shine bright like a Dacia” where the two “A” letters in the name have been replaced by – you guessed it – diamonds.
But would Rihanna drive a Dacia Duster? She already has an impressive car collection. It includes famous and expensive vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a 2013 Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Lamborghini Aventador SV, and even a Ferrari 458 Italia. Could she add a $20,000 SUV next to these precious models?
We’ll have to wait and see if, at 10,000 likes on this Facebook post Dacia will give a free car to Rihanna. It’s entirely possible she doesn’t even know about this small carmaker’s plan to indulge her in a new driving experience that’s really not that posh. After all, Dacia didn’t even tag Rihanna and its post and never said if it would be the Duster that’s going to reach the artist or another vehicle from the carmaker’s lineup.
Some fans of the brand got a little upset hearing the news about Rihanna getting a free Dacia for 10,000 likes, which is understandable if you think about it.
We’ll follow the story and come back with an update if something happens in this regard. For now, let's "shut up and drive"!
Instead, the brand that thought about giving Rihanna a free car in exchange for just 10,000 likes on a Facebook post is Dacia – a cheap auto manufacturer based in Europe, more specifically in Romania. The auto company is owned by Renault, and it provides two very important cars for those living over the pond: the cheapest EV that resembles the definition of a car – the Spring, and the cheapest seven-seater – the Jogger.
For some peculiar reason, they’ve decided that Rihanna should get a free car. The brand seems like it’s trying to upmarket its vehicles by associating its sole SUV on offer – the Duster – with diamonds. The post even says “Shine bright like a Dacia” where the two “A” letters in the name have been replaced by – you guessed it – diamonds.
But would Rihanna drive a Dacia Duster? She already has an impressive car collection. It includes famous and expensive vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a 2013 Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Lamborghini Aventador SV, and even a Ferrari 458 Italia. Could she add a $20,000 SUV next to these precious models?
We’ll have to wait and see if, at 10,000 likes on this Facebook post Dacia will give a free car to Rihanna. It’s entirely possible she doesn’t even know about this small carmaker’s plan to indulge her in a new driving experience that’s really not that posh. After all, Dacia didn’t even tag Rihanna and its post and never said if it would be the Duster that’s going to reach the artist or another vehicle from the carmaker’s lineup.
Some fans of the brand got a little upset hearing the news about Rihanna getting a free Dacia for 10,000 likes, which is understandable if you think about it.
We’ll follow the story and come back with an update if something happens in this regard. For now, let's "shut up and drive"!