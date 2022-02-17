Watch and Hear the 2022 Dacia Logan Reach Its 114 MPH Top Speed

The Romanian automaker that’s under French ownership builds cars that are sell rather well in Europe. The new 2022 Dacia Logan is one of those models. Taking that cost is the main appeal of the brand’s cars, we wouldn’t have expected someone to try and reach top speeds with them. But it happened!
Not sold on the 2022 Dacia Logan yet? Well, here’s something to make you think again of the car. Someone just managed to reach 114 mph (184 kph) on a highway. And they recorded the whole thing. It’s not actually clear if they’re in Germany and are using the de-restricted Autobahn, so take this with a grain of salt and don’t try to replicate it.
What’s even more impressive about this small stunt is that the car is the Logan TCe 100 model that also runs on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), not only gasoline.
Despite the current global challenges, fresh data shows the Romanian brand has seen some steady growth. Sandero and Duster remain the brand’s most popular cars, which helped Dacia reach a whopping number of 537,095 vehicles sold last year. The fully electric Chinese-made Spring is also starting to gain attention as it might be suitable for everyday city driving. Dacia is also the brand with a large retail customer base and the carmaker is counting on it. They’ll soon reveal the Bigster – the Duster SUV's bigger brother.
Having Renault set on making stuff happen in 2022, Dacia is also bringing the Jogger to its key markets in an attempt to give large families a reason to buy an inexpensive new car that fits all.
Until further developments, this POV video proves the 2022 Logan TCe 100 LPG is not just a cheap car. It can also go relatively quick when needed. Granted, this might not help the engine run for a long time.
