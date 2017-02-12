Rolls-Royce Wraith Dubai Police Car Rendered for the Smooth Criminal

After we came across the rendering above, which brings a Rolls-Royce Wraith dressed in the Dubai Police uniform, quite a lot of questions started popping up in our minds.





Anybody willing to play the reasonable card could argue that the Spirit of Ecstasy doesn't make too much sense as a law enforcement vehicle, especially not in two-door trim.



However, given the kind of vehicle the Dubai Police uses, many of which make its Lamborghini Aventador seem less outlandish than it is (think:



In fact, we could think of at least two reasons for which a Dubai Police RR Wraith, such as the one featured in this pixel play coming from



For one thing, it wouldn't be the first Rolls-Royce used as a police vehicle in that part of the world. Allow us to remind you that, back in 2015, the Abu Dhabi Police official "livery" was splashed all over a Rolls-Royce Phantom - here's a



Sure, the lavish proposal came as part of a complex campaign called "Your Choice Determines Your Destiny", but, in the end, the overly luxurious sedan still had to do what most police cars do, such as wear a light bar. Still, it's worth noting that this kind of vehicles have more of promotional purpose than a baddie-chasing one.



Then there's the idea of high-end law enforcement. Since luxury prisons aren't anything new, why wouldn't the police turn to a Roller?



