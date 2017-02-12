autoevolution

Rolls-Royce Wraith Dubai Police Car Rendered for the Smooth Criminal

 
12 Feb 2017, 11:01 UTC
by
After we came across the rendering above, which brings a Rolls-Royce Wraith dressed in the Dubai Police uniform, quite a lot of questions started popping up in our minds.
For instance, why hasn't the world's most exotic police vehicle fleet added a Rolls-Royce so far?

Anybody willing to play the reasonable card could argue that the Spirit of Ecstasy doesn't make too much sense as a law enforcement vehicle, especially not in two-door trim.

However, given the kind of vehicle the Dubai Police uses, many of which make its Lamborghini Aventador seem less outlandish than it is (think: Aston Martin One:77), a Wraith wouldn't such an unusual proposal after all.

In fact, we could think of at least two reasons for which a Dubai Police RR Wraith, such as the one featured in this pixel play coming from 2NCS 3D Graphics, would actually make sense.

For one thing, it wouldn't be the first Rolls-Royce used as a police vehicle in that part of the world. Allow us to remind you that, back in 2015, the Abu Dhabi Police official "livery" was splashed all over a Rolls-Royce Phantom - here's a video of the vehicle, in case you missed it.

Sure, the lavish proposal came as part of a complex campaign called "Your Choice Determines Your Destiny", but, in the end, the overly luxurious sedan still had to do what most police cars do, such as wear a light bar. Still, it's worth noting that this kind of vehicles have more of promotional purpose than a baddie-chasing one.

Then there's the idea of high-end law enforcement. Since luxury prisons aren't anything new, why wouldn't the police turn to a Roller?

It's worth noting this Wraith also wears a custom body kit, as well as a set of rims "supplied" by ADV.1 Wheels. Welcome to the Internet, ladies and gentlemen.
