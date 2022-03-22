Rolls-Royce to Start Using Sustainable Fuel at Its Advanced Engine Testing Facilities

As it gets ready to carry out the first run of the advanced UltraFan demonstrator engine, which will be the largest aero engine in the world, Rolls-Royce is also integrating SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) into its engine testing routine. Although there’s still a long way to go until aircraft will be able to fly on 100% SAF, the aerospace giant has taken major steps in advancing the use of this eco-friendly alternative to kerosene.

7 photos