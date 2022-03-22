Rolls-Royce to Start Using Sustainable Fuel at Its Advanced Engine Testing Facilities

As it gets ready to carry out the first run of the advanced UltraFan demonstrator engine, which will be the largest aero engine in the world, Rolls-Royce is also integrating SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) into its engine testing routine. Although there’s still a long way to go until aircraft will be able to fly on 100% SAF, the aerospace giant has taken major steps in advancing the use of this eco-friendly alternative to kerosene.
Rolls-Royce operates dedicated testing centers of excellence for engines in various aerospace sectors – the one in Derby, UK, covers civil aviation, the one in Bristol, UK, covers defense, and the one in Dahlewitz, Germany, focuses on business aviation. From now on, a 10% SAF blend will be used for engine testing at these three facilities.
That’s the result of a recent agreement signed with Air bp, a company that produced this alternative fuel, mainly from waste-based sustainable feedstock, such as used cooking oil. The company will deliver a 10% blend of this green jet fuel with conventional jet fuel to Rolls-Royce, starting this summer. Under the contract, deliveries will add up to 3 million liters (792, 516 gallons) per year.
The goal is to reduce lifecycle CO2 emissions for the gas turbine tests that are carried out at these three locations, and this partnership with Air bp will provide all the fuel used for engine testing. Rolls-Royce had previously announced a commitment to using a green jet fuel blend at its facilities, as a small but significant step towards sustainability in the industry.
An even bigger step is the upcoming first test of the game-changing UltraFan engine, which will be carried out on 100% SAF, at the company’s state-of-the-art Testbed 80 in Derby. By 2023, Rolls-Royce also intends to make all of its Trent and Business Aviation engines compatible with the use of 100% SAF. At the moment, they are certified for a 50% SAF blend.
