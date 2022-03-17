Pratt & Whitney Successfully Tests Its Revolutionary GTF Advantage Engine on 100% SAF

Pratt & Whitney claims to have developed the greenest, most efficient engine for single-aisle aircraft, one that will become the basis for future innovations throughout the next decade. A recent milestone took this sustainable engine even further, by demonstrating its compatibility with 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
The GTF engine, designed for the Airbus A320neo family, is the only geared propulsion system in service today, combining sustainability and performance with low operating costs. It can cut CO2 emissions by 20%, and NOx emissions by 50%, also delivering an impressive 75% reduction of noise levels. The reduction of fuel consumption also means lower costs and the ability to operate on longer routes. At the moment, the GTF engines in operation have saved over 600 million gallons (2 billion liters) and have eliminated 6 million tons of CO2.
One of the features that makes the GTF engine more sustainable is that it’s certified for 50% SAF. But the aviation company took a bold step further and recently tested the GTF Advantage engine configuration with 100% SAF. The GTF Advantage is set to enter into service by 2024, and the main goal is to eventually have GTF-powered aircraft operating entirely on SAF.
The successful tests for 100% SAF were carried out at Pratt & Whitney’s facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the beginning of the month. The biofuel was acquired from World Energy, and its official name is Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosine (HEFA-SPK). This particular type of fuel obtained from hydro-treated vegetable oil is recognized by the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) as one of the best replacements for conventional kerosene. That’s because the wide availability of its feedstock makes it a more sustainable choice in the long run.
Pratt & Whitney has been actively participating in SAF testing for two decades, while simultaneously developing the game-changing GTF engine. At the moment, current engines can only be certified to run on a blend of 50% SAF with standard kerosene. But big names in the industry, including Rolls-Royce and Airbus, are working on certifying the use of 100% SAF in the near future.
