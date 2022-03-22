Spot, the Famous Robot Dog, to Use Its Skills for Firefighting Operations in New York

It would probably be fair to say that Spot is the most famous robot dog in the world – most of us are familiar with the Boston Dynamics four-legged machine that proved to be not only “a good boy,” but also a very popular one. Although Spot’s time at the New York Police Department (NYPD) did not end that well, it looks like it’s ready for another type of courageous missions.
Spot is gearing up to become the newest member of the New York Fire Department. The New York Times reports that the $75,000 robot dog will be roaming the streets of New York once again, controlled by a human operator. But don’t imagine the cute, yellow robot jumping into flames to save lives.
Although it will be part of high-risk search-and-rescue missions, Spot’s job will be to collect images and other types of data. This will be of great help in hazardous materials situations, where Spot will be able to measure the concentration of dangerous gases. Much like mining robots developed for the military, the Boston Dynamics robot will clear the way, in a sense, for firefighting operators.
Some believed that Spot won’t be showing its face in New York any time soon, after it was “kicked” from the NYPD in 2021, in response to the controversial use of robots during an arrest operation in a public housing building. There are certainly concerns among the public regarding how far this type of robot dogs can go, and whether they are used for surveillance in a disguised shape.
Weighing 55 lb (25 kg), Spot is an all-electric four-legged machine that was introduced in 2016, able to carry out various tasks, and to function for up to 90 minutes on a single charge. Until the NYPD fiasco, it was mostly perceived as a friendly “pet” that can carry out various tasks, from inspection work to deliveries and exploring hard-to-reach areas.
Hopefully, this new chapter in its career will be successful, proving that even a robot dog can be a man’s best friend, and not his enemy.
