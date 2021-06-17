Spot the Robot Dog Is One Year Old and Has Accomplished so Much Already

Robots come in many forms nowadays, but few of them manage to stir any emotions in you, as there’s a lack of human-ness in most of these machines. Spot the robot dog has no human traits either to be fair, but they did give it the shape of “man’s best friend”, which was enough for it to grab attention and make the headlines. It’s been a year since Spot was released for sale, so here’s a "Happy Birthday!" to the yellow bot.

9 photos