Spot the Robot Dog Is One Year Old and Has Accomplished so Much Already

Spot might be just a year old, but it’s managed to accomplish quite a lot in its short droid life. It’s been involved in a variety of operations, for improving productivity, safety, and efficiency. The robot managed to go where no wheeled robot has ever gone before, being deployed in nuclear plants, electrified sub-stations, and many other hazardous locations.UKAEA (the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority) used Spot for inspection to detect radiation at Chernobyl. National Grid sent the yellow dog to a substation outside Boston, to inspect a high-voltage facility. The bot was even involved in combat exercises in a French military camp.Spot proved it can also be useful for household chores like picking up clothes off the floor. But it hasn’t been all business and no fun for the popular droid. Spot wished a Happy New Year to the world at the end of 2020 through a video of it dancing along with its two other robot buddies, Atlas and Handle.Spot is now used in hundreds of locations worldwide, doing anything from inspection work to deliveries, exploring hard-to-reach places, and so much more. The bot is enabled for mobile manipulation and can be programmed for manual, semi-automated, and fully automated actions. It is equipped with stereo cameras and can be controlled through an app.Spot the robot dog is the creation of Boston Dynamics , a robotics design company based in Massachusetts.