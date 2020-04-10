Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Drophead Once Owned by Tony Curtis Up for Grabs

Generally speaking, Rolls-Royce cars are not that often seen on the roads. That is so partially because the BMW-owned brand is at the top of the food chain when it comes to luxury cars, and that makes them extremely rare. But even within its ranks, some models are rarer than others.
The Silver Cloud III is one of those cars, especially when talking about the left hand drive, Drophead coupe version that was part of the lineup.
Introduced in 1962 in Paris, the Silver Cloud III enjoyed the usual Rolls-Royce success, and as a result it was given two special Mulliner variants, the Fixed Head and Drophead coupe. Boasting several visual changes compared to the stock model, the latter proved a particular hit among the celebrities of that era.
One of the customers who purchased a Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Drophead coupe was actor Tony Curtis. His pleasure at the time was a Spirit of Ecstasy-badged model from 1963 in a left-hand drive configuration, one of just 27 such cars ever built.
Curtis owned the vehicle for a number of years, from 1963 to 1981, and then it exchanged hands several times before landing in the Richard Welkowitz Collection in 1993. And now is for sale, as part of the Mecum auction in Indianapolis in June 2020.
The car is not exactly as it was back in the day when it was originally purchased, having been completely restored in 2014. It retains most if not all of the original parts, including the 6.2-liter V8 engine worked by a GM 4-speed Hydramatic transmission.
The car sells with no reserve complete with a black exterior and a black and red interior, wood dashboard, chrome bumpers and BF Goodrich Whitewall tires. It will also be offered to the new owner complete with service receipts and Tony Curtis’ California registrations and sales documents.
Introduced in 1962 in Paris, the Silver Cloud III enjoyed the usual Rolls-Royce success, and as a result it was given two special Mulliner variants, the Fixed Head and Drophead coupe. Boasting several visual changes compared to the stock model, the latter proved a particular hit among the celebrities of that era.
One of the customers who purchased a Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Drophead coupe was actor Tony Curtis. His pleasure at the time was a Spirit of Ecstasy-badged model from 1963 in a left-hand drive configuration, one of just 27 such cars ever built.
Curtis owned the vehicle for a number of years, from 1963 to 1981, and then it exchanged hands several times before landing in the Richard Welkowitz Collection in 1993. And now is for sale, as part of the Mecum auction in Indianapolis in June 2020.
The car is not exactly as it was back in the day when it was originally purchased, having been completely restored in 2014. It retains most if not all of the original parts, including the 6.2-liter V8 engine worked by a GM 4-speed Hydramatic transmission.
The car sells with no reserve complete with a black exterior and a black and red interior, wood dashboard, chrome bumpers and BF Goodrich Whitewall tires. It will also be offered to the new owner complete with service receipts and Tony Curtis’ California registrations and sales documents.