World’s Only 1970 426 Hemi Challenger R/T with Factory Sunroof Up for Grabs

Those with a passion for rare cars look for the tiniest of detail, the one that makes a certain vehicle unique, when trying to either buy or sell. Because it is exactly these small details that increase the value of a car.
Take the Dodge Challenger, for instance. The nameplate is one of the favorites of the custom industry, and over the years countless builds based on it surfaced and wowed the crowds at auto shows and auctions across America. But factory-specced Challengers have an appeal of their own as well.
Take the 1970 model year, the first generation of the Challenger. Right from the start, Dodge wanted to give its customer a great options choice, so the model was launched in both regular and R/T series, covering three models: hardtop, special edition hardtop, and convertible. Each could be had with engines ranging from 318 ci (fitted as standard) to 426 ci (at the top of the optional engines list).
Accompanying them were the sunroof Challengers, of which a little under 100 were made in the first production year. Of those further still, only one sunroof-ed Challenger was ordered with the 426 ci engine. And it is now for sale.
Available to be admired in the gallery above, the world’s only 1970 Challenger R/T with factory sunroof and 426 Hemi engine can be had courtesy of Mecum, not at auction, but via direct sale.
The car has been completely restored at the request of late muscle car collector Steven Juliano, and it retains all the original sheet metal and engine, complete with a 4 speed manual transmission.
Aside for the fact that it is the only car in existence in this configuration, the Challenger also brings other important details collectors look for: it comes with a luggage rack complete with vintage suitcase, rare Goodyear No Size Plyglas tires, 6-way bucket seats and a reworked center console.
Mecum does not say how much the owner wants for it, but hints that only the sky is the limit: “for connoisseurs of rare Chrysler Hemi package cars, this is the zenith of desirability.”
