Rolls-Royce's New Tech Produced Enough Electricity to Power 1,000 Homes

"Our generator is about the size of a beer keg, yet it has already produced enough electricity to continuously power around 1,000 homes - that is really taking technology to new levels. When future hybrid-electric aircraft opportunities emerge in the megawatt and above class we want to be as prepared as we can be to offer a ready-made solution," explained Rolls-Royce Aviation Futures chief design engineer Adam Newman. Described as "the most powerful hybrid-electric aero power and propulsion system in aerospace," the technology is currently undergoing several tests in Bristol, UK, at the newly-renovated Testbed 108. Recently, Rolls-Royce announced that its Power Generation System 1 (PGS1) has generated successfully more than a megawatt of power.PGS1 is a demonstrator designed to test technology for future hybrid-electric regional aircraft. The company says that its generator could be part of a "more-electric" system suited for larger aircraft.The demonstrator plays a key role in Rolls-Royce's sustainability strategy, which includes the development of new electrical power and propulsion technologies. The company estimates that by the end of the decade, it will have a 35 percent decrease in greenhouse gas emissions throughout its power system range, which will be a significant step toward the ultimate objective of net zero emissions by 2050.Although this achievement alone is quite impressive, the company doesn't plan to stop here. More testing is expected to be conducted as Rolls-Royce plans to reach 2.5 megawatts. Eventually, the system's generator will produce enough electricity to power up to 2,500 homes continuously.While we're still waiting for hybrid-electric aircraft to become the Teslas of the sky, once Rolls-Royce completes its propulsion system's testing, there will already be a foundation set for the future planes to rely on."Our generator is about the size of a beer keg, yet it has already produced enough electricity to continuously power around 1,000 homes - that is really taking technology to new levels. When future hybrid-electric aircraft opportunities emerge in the megawatt and above class we want to be as prepared as we can be to offer a ready-made solution," explained Rolls-Royce Aviation Futures chief design engineer Adam Newman.

