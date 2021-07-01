Rolls-Royce Engines Get a Second Life in a New $17M U.S. Overhaul Center

Well known as one of the top engine and propulsion systems manufacturers, Rolls-Royce Holdings is taking an important step towards sustainability – one of the industry’s buzzwords these days. Used engines will get a second life thanks to a brand-new Remanufacturing and Overhaul Regional Center.
High-speed engines and propulsion systems for various applications, including ships, rail and defense vehicles, as well as drive systems for the oil and gas industry, are the main focus of Rolls-Royce’s mtu brand.
It was around 10 years ago that the company inaugurated the mtu Aiken Plant in Graniteville, South Carolina. The plant’s capabilities grew over time, going from the production of Series 2000 and Series 4000 engines to making military engines, machining parts and even obtaining clean energy using an onsite solar energy field.
Now, the company is taking another important step, by adding a Remanufacturing and Overhaul Center to the existing facility. This is where used engines and assemblies will be taken apart, thoroughly inspected, cleaned and then reassembled using new parts. Any components that are damaged or outdated get tossed aside, and the remanufactured end products literally get a life extension.
This is not only good for customers – who get to reduce their costs by using remanufactured equipment instead of investing in new ones, but also for the environment - engines will be useful for longer periods of time and they’ll also be upgraded to the latest emissions standards during the overhaul process.
A $17.4 million investment will bring the new 109,000-sq-ft facility to life. Adding up to the research and development center that’s already in place at the mtu Aiken Plant, the new extended manufacturing site will be able to cover the entire life cycle of engines, from initial concept to second life.
And that’s not all. Rolls-Royce also plans to go further on the sustainability route, with natural gas engines and battery containers, which will also be produced at the Aiken Plant.
For now, the Remanufacturing and Overhaul Center is the main focus. Construction is set to begin by the end of the year, and remanufacturing operations will most likely kick off in 2023.
