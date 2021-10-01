Next-Generation Sustainable Rolls-Royce Engines to Power 270-Foot High-Speed Ferry

With sustainability and connectivity being some of the major trends in the maritime transportation sector, as well as other industries, more and more types of vessels, from superyachts and ferries, to tugboats and commercial ships, are switching to eco-friendly alternatives and digital features.
Rolls-Royce is determined to help reach sustainability goals in the maritime industry, by launching hybrid propulsion systems, innovative engines that are compatible with biofuels, and developing future fuel cell-based systems. Most recently, the previous mtu units that we powering a giant Spanish catamaran, Avemar Dos, were replaced with four new generation mtu 20V1163 M84 units. While delivering the same power output, this innovative engine managed to reduce fuel consumption.
The result was an 8% cut in CO2 emissions and a 33% cut in nitrogen oxide emissions, for the Avemar Dos. This is a significant reduction, considering the fact that this vessel is a giant, 270-foot (82 meters) long ferry that can carry 855 passengers and 174 cars. What’s also interesting is that this catamaran has been in service since 1997, which proves that even some of the oldest vessels can be turned into sustainable versions, with the right technology.
Rolls-Royce also modernized the ferry’s automation system, which helps monitor and control most of the ship’s systems, from engines and gearboxes, to fuel tanks and generators. The new mtu ship automation system replaced the previous technology with optimized software, new screens, and additional interfaces.
Now equipped to meet the IMO Tier II emissions standard, and with an updated automation system on board, the Avemar Dos ferry is also going digital. Rolls-Royce added the mtu Go! Digital platform, which allows the operator to access the ferry’s data anytime, monitor it remotely, and even plan maintenance based on the predictive information.
Operated by the Spanish company Balearia, the Avemar Dos is a high-speed ferry that travels at 34 knots, circulating between the mainland port of Denia and the Ibiza and Mallorca islands.
The result was an 8% cut in CO2 emissions and a 33% cut in nitrogen oxide emissions, for the Avemar Dos. This is a significant reduction, considering the fact that this vessel is a giant, 270-foot (82 meters) long ferry that can carry 855 passengers and 174 cars. What’s also interesting is that this catamaran has been in service since 1997, which proves that even some of the oldest vessels can be turned into sustainable versions, with the right technology.
Rolls-Royce also modernized the ferry’s automation system, which helps monitor and control most of the ship’s systems, from engines and gearboxes, to fuel tanks and generators. The new mtu ship automation system replaced the previous technology with optimized software, new screens, and additional interfaces.
Now equipped to meet the IMO Tier II emissions standard, and with an updated automation system on board, the Avemar Dos ferry is also going digital. Rolls-Royce added the mtu Go! Digital platform, which allows the operator to access the ferry’s data anytime, monitor it remotely, and even plan maintenance based on the predictive information.
Operated by the Spanish company Balearia, the Avemar Dos is a high-speed ferry that travels at 34 knots, circulating between the mainland port of Denia and the Ibiza and Mallorca islands.