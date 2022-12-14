Rolls-Royce Reveals Phantom "Six Elements" Series, Featuring Artwork by Sacha Jafri

Rolls Royce unveiled the Phantom "Six Elements" at a gala event in Dubai, UAE. It's a series of six one-of-one Phantom Extended Series II vehicles featuring Sacha Jafri's hand-painted artwork. They're inspired by the five traditional elements: Earth, Water, Fire, Wind, and Air, and an additional one, Humanity.
The project was initiated by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai to display the remarkable blend of fine art, design, technology, and craftsmanship. The Bespoke Collective at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood carried out the project in collaboration with a resident Bespoke designer in Dubai.
Sacha Jafri is a renowned contemporary British artist. He's known for the massive 17,000 square feet (1,580 square meters) painting he did back in 2020, called the Journey of Humanity. The Guinness Book of World Records crowned it as the world's largest painting to ever exist. Sacha creates pieces that speak to global humanitarian causes. Even "The Six Elements" series has raised more than $1M for charity with a unique fundraising NFT for each motor car, surpassing the initial target.
Talking about the project, Sacha Jaffri said, "Through my work I aim to combine the power of art with a stripped-back essence of expression, love, empathy, and intention, to inspire a more conscious and intention-filled humanity, striving for a reconnected world; reunited by the common goal of a more hopeful and sustainable future for our planet."
The art is showcased in the Gallery, the Phantom's unique glass-enclosed space. Several other bespoke elements reflect the luxury brand's capabilities, such as a unique Six-Elements engraved base for each car's Spirit of Ecstasy mascot or a personalized Heart motif in the hand-painted Coachline.
All six cars were allocated to customers in Dubai and other cities from the Middle East. Each owner received their car's unique NFT, which can be sold independently. A royalty is paid with every trade of the NFT, and a digital wallet will raise these funds for future donations. A Jafri Heart-motif QR code is embedded in each motor car's glove compartment.
