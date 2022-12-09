Renault Celebrates the Renault 5's 50th Anniversary With First-Ever NFT Collection

Following many automakers that have already gone the web 3.0 route, Renault doesn’t want to get left behind. The brand will be celebrating the Renault 5’s 50th anniversary with its first-ever NFT collection, “genR5,” alongside its own web 3.0 platform, “R3NLT.”
The Renault 5 was launched in 1972, so the French carmaker will offer no more than 1,972 NFTs for sale on December 15, each one representing the famous hatchback supermini with a unique nine-second video.
Based on four models of the Renault 5, the collection will include 100 electric Renault 5 NFTs, 160 Renault 5 Turbo NFTs, 450 Renault 5 Le Car Van NFTs, as well as 1,262 Renault 5 TL NFTs. Each of them will be randomly assigned and revealed after purchase, packing their own perks, including invitations to private events or access to exclusive content.
Everybody is welcome to check out the collection, whether NFT enthusiasts or first-time buyers, with both traditional currency and cryptocurrency available as a means of payment.
Buyers will have the chance to become co-creators of a limited-edition merchandise collection, The Originals. They will also become automatic sponsors of Renault’s Give Me Five initiative, through which the brand has already refurbished three tennis courts and will continue to do so, giving the youth in working-class neighborhoods the opportunity to play tennis.
This is only the start of a long-term web 3.0 project for the automaker, with the end goal being to form a community of enthusiasts, as well as a closer relationship with its users. Renault’s platform will offer those involved unique experiences and opportunities, such as exclusive test drives and meetings with brand designers.
“Joining the R3NLT community is tantamount to entering into a singular relationship with the brand, creating and offering new experiences to all enthusiasts. And there is no better way of starting than with a collection of NFT that pay tribute to the storied Renault 5,” said Arnaud Belloni, Global Chief Marketing Officer.
Future updates will be released by the company on its R3NLT Discord and Renault_NFT Twitter account.
