Rolls-Royce Has Record Apprenticeship Positions in 2018

Starting a career in the automotive industry at this time in history might turn out to be a great idea, considering how fast and well the sector recovered from the pains of the economic crisis of 2009-2011.

38 photos



The program will take place, for a period of up to four years, at the company’s Goodwood, West Sussex headquarters. It includes recognized college and university courses and on-the-job training at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.



To enter the program, apprentices must



Since the creation of the program in 2006, Rolls-Royce says it has seen 140 people entering for a chance to start a new career. The carmaker did not say how many of them have gotten a job as a result, saying only “many” have done so.



“We are committed to developing future talent here at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, and I am especially pleased that we will welcome a record number of new apprentices to the business in 2018,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.



“This is a particularly exciting year to be joining Rolls-Royce, as we launch our new high-bodied vehicle, Cullinan.”



The SUV and will ride on the same platform as the new For college and university students, the simplest way to enter this industry is via the apprenticeship programs various manufacturers have in place. Rolls Royce is such a company, and it announced on Monday that for 2018 it would offer a record 24 positions to young talented people.The program will take place, for a period of up to four years, at the company’s Goodwood, West Sussex headquarters. It includes recognized college and university courses and on-the-job training at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.To enter the program, apprentices must sign up for the selection process which will take place in August. Rolls-Royce looks for young talents in the fields of leather, wood, paint, engineering, and assembly.Since the creation of the program in 2006, Rolls-Royce says it has seen 140 people entering for a chance to start a new career. The carmaker did not say how many of them have gotten a job as a result, saying only “many” have done so.“We are committed to developing future talent here at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, and I am especially pleased that we will welcome a record number of new apprentices to the business in 2018,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.“This is a particularly exciting year to be joining Rolls-Royce, as we launch our new high-bodied vehicle, Cullinan.”The Cullinan is going to be the company's firstand will ride on the same platform as the new Phantom . The name chosen for the SUV is inspired by the largest diamond ever discovered, a 3,106.75 carats monster of a rock that showed up in a South African mine owned by Thomas Cullinan, in 1905.