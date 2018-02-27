Rolls-Royce Has Record Apprenticeship Positions in 2018

Starting a career in the automotive industry at this time in history might turn out to be a great idea, considering how fast and well the sector recovered from the pains of the economic crisis of 2009-2011.
For college and university students, the simplest way to enter this industry is via the apprenticeship programs various manufacturers have in place. Rolls Royce is such a company, and it announced on Monday that for 2018 it would offer a record 24 positions to young talented people.
The program will take place, for a period of up to four years, at the company’s Goodwood, West Sussex headquarters. It includes recognized college and university courses and on-the-job training at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
To enter the program, apprentices must sign up for the selection process
which will take place in August. Rolls-Royce looks for young talents in the fields of leather, wood, paint, engineering, and assembly.
Since the creation of the program in 2006, Rolls-Royce says it has seen 140 people entering for a chance to start a new career. The carmaker did not say how many of them have gotten a job as a result, saying only “many” have done so.
“We are committed to developing future talent here at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, and I am especially pleased that we will welcome a record number of new apprentices to the business in 2018,”
said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
“This is a particularly exciting year to be joining Rolls-Royce, as we launch our new high-bodied vehicle, Cullinan.”
The Cullinan
is going to be the company's first SUV
and will ride on the same platform as the new Phantom
. The name chosen for the SUV is inspired by the largest diamond ever discovered, a 3,106.75 carats monster of a rock that showed up in a South African mine owned by Thomas Cullinan, in 1905.