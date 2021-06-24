Rolls-Royce Ghost Gains Full Carbon Body in Extreme Air Stance Render

AOL. When these three letters are put together, they can mean many things, but, given the name of our website, it won't surprise anybody that we're trying to focus on contraptions, which is why we'll turn to what this means for Rolls-Royce. That would be Architecture of Luxury, the now company-wide aluminum platform that has seen the second-generation Ghost "entry-level" luxury saloon join the Cullinan SUV and the Phantom flagship last year. Well, the luxury portrayed in this RR Ghost rendering is, well, different.
The lavish sedan naturally comes with air suspension from the factory, and yet the setup fitted to this virtually customized 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost allows for the ground clearance to reach a point where you couldn't slide your foot under the car.
"Does the thing feature a widebody?" we hear you asking. Despite the photorealistic nature of this rendering, it can be quite hard to tell, but it does seem like those fender flares are slightly more enthusiastic than the factory ones. However, there's no denying the fact that the body of the Goodwood machine now comes in carbon fiber.
For one, a lighter construction would also benefit comfort (i.e., less weight can allow for a more relaxed suspension setup), not that the 2021 RR Ghost would need such assistance.
Another element that nobody will mistake for a standard feature involves the vehicle's shoes, which were supplied by Black Rhino Wheels. These multi-piece units pack the kind of design that makes you wonder if you're starting at some harmless wheels or a machine gun.
With all their understated sophistication, Rolls-Royce designs have always been intimidating—the size of these vehicles alone could be responsible—so, to that end, the new wheels fit perfectly.
Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist behind the proposal, delivered a rather brief description of the machine: "It's tucked, it's low, it's a Rolls... I think it's ready to meet... Sir Nautilus."
Oh, and if you're wondering who the noble figure mentioned by the pixel master is, this Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud the artist previously worked on should answer the question.
