Rolls-Royce Dawn Is for Sale but Luxury Does Not Come Cheap Even After Serious Damage

Rolls-Royce is the luxury brand that many car enthusiasts pine for. Whether it's the Cullinan SUV, the Phantom sedan, or even the Dawn convertible, all of these models turn heads when they hit the road.
If bought brand-new, their prices exceed the buying power of many people on regular salaries, but what if someone is willing to shell out just $30,000 for a Rolls? Lo and behold, I found the perfect deal on Copart, except the car had a mishap. Unfortunately, the front end was so badly damaged in the impact that even the statue that once sat majestically on the hood is gone. And yet, here's proof that Rolls-Royce doesn't come cheap, even after a crash.
The Rolls-Royce model you see here featured a 6.6-liter V12 gasoline engine and produced 571 ps (563 hp) and 575 pound-feet (820 Nm) of torque. The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint took exactly 5 seconds and the top speed was 155 mph (249 kph). The mill sent its power to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
For the time being, though, the prospective future owner can only dream of that performance because the car in the ad has quite a lot to recover. If the buyer wants to get this white Rolls-Royce Down convertible back on the road, they will have to focus on repairs to the front end, where the impact was very hard, affecting the left wheel to the point where it was detached. There are dents on all sides, and the interior looks just as damaged as the exterior.
The Rolls-Royce Dawn was launched in 2016 as a convertible in the Ghost/Wraith family. Although it is a two-door car, the model retains elegance and comfort for four passengers. The Dawn was the third convertible launched by Rolls Royce in the last 50 years and is based on the 1952 Silverdawn model. In 2016, a Dawn Cabriolet was priced at over $400,000.
