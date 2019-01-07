Rolls-Royce Dawn Goes Offroading, Thinks It's a Cullinan

When Rolls-Royce came up with the Cullinan, the British automotive producer explained that the market demanded such a lavish SUV. Well, there were certain owners who simply couldn't wait for the Cullinan, behaving as if their RRs were already crossovers.

5 photos



"We knew we had to offer our clients what they couldn't find in the SUV market," the head honcho explained. "They do not accept limitations or compromises in their lives. They are the new pioneers, and for them it's about their sense of adventure and daring in how they live their experiences. This approach to life demands a motor car that can go-anywhere in ultimate luxury and style - Rolls-Royce style. Hence Cullinan."



And what better proof for that than the idea we dropped in the intro? In fact, we've brought along a piece of footage that sees a Roller being used for offroading, with the driver appearing to be enjoying the memorable experience.



The clip, which you can find at the bottom of the page, shows a Dawn being pushed beyond the limits of grip on the road, with this resulting in delicious V12-animated drifting.



However, it doesn't take long before the large convertible leaves the pavement behind. And the results are spectacular, even though there are aficionados out there who would beg to differ, such as purists and probably the ones who had to clean the lavish Grand Tourer after the stunt.



Keep in mind that the





Top secret #Cullinan off-road testing back in 2017 with @pww . . 🎬@pww #RollsRoyce #Dawn #spiritofecstasy #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Jan 5, 2019 at 3:29pm PST You see, the British automotive producer's CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, introduced the Cullinan by talking about the go-anywhere desired of the clientele."We knew we had to offer our clients what they couldn't find in the SUV market," the head honcho explained. "They do not accept limitations or compromises in their lives. They are the new pioneers, and for them it's about their sense of adventure and daring in how they live their experiences. This approach to life demands a motor car that can go-anywhere in ultimate luxury and style - Rolls-Royce style. Hence Cullinan."And what better proof for that than the idea we dropped in the intro? In fact, we've brought along a piece of footage that sees a Roller being used for offroading, with the driver appearing to be enjoying the memorable experience.The clip, which you can find at the bottom of the page, shows a Dawn being pushed beyond the limits of grip on the road, with this resulting in delicious V12-animated drifting.However, it doesn't take long before the large convertible leaves the pavement behind. And the results are spectacular, even though there are aficionados out there who would beg to differ, such as purists and probably the ones who had to clean the lavish Grand Tourer after the stunt.Keep in mind that the Rolls-Royce Dawn is animated by a 6.6-liter V12 that works with a pair of turbos to deliver 571 hp and a peak torque of 820 Nm (make that 605 lb-ft). And with the latter arriving at just 1,500 rpm, the driver only needed to touch the throttle to generate chaos...