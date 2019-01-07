autoevolution

Aston Martin Spied Testing Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake

Even though it dates back to August 2017, Aston Martin still hasn’t finished producing the 99 examples of the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake. As if that wasn’t curious enough, the British automaker has been spied testing a camouflaged test mule of the limited-edition model in Southern Europe.
The element that strikes a discordant note from the production model is the exhaust system. This prototype features two pipes instead of four, leading us to believe that Aston Martin is either working on the emissions control system or engine. After all, don’t forget the latest European emissions standard went into effect in September 2018.

The Vanquish Zagato, regardless of body style, also happens to be the last hurrah of the 5.9-liter naturally aspirated V12 succeeded by the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 in the DB11 and subsequent models. The engine has been tuned to 600 PS (592 horsepower) in this application, which isn’t bad at all considering the AM28 can trace its roots back to the 1999 Geneva Motor Show when the DB7 V12 Vantage made its world premiere.

Previewed by a concept at the 2016 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the Vanquish Zagato is most enthralling as a shooting brake. A body style that came back into focus in the past couple of years, the shooting brake is joined by the coupe, volante, and speedster.

The Vanquish Zagato Speedster is the rarest of the breed, numbering 28 examples. The four models yield a total of 325 cars, and all of them cost the kind of money that would make men grow weak at the knees.

Aston Martin announced that the shooting brake sold out in November 2018, with pricing estimated to start in the ballpark of 650,000 pounds sterling. As beautiful and rare as it is, the Zagato can’t compare with the Valkyrie hypercar and its Cosworth-developed V12.

But Aston Martin also plans to go mainstream with the DBX, a crossover riding on the Second Century platform that underpins the DB11 and Vantage. The DBX will be the Gaydon-based automaker’s first car produced in South Wales at the St Athan factory.
