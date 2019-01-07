Aston Martin Spied Testing Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake

2 The Aston Martin Valkyrie’s Cosworth V12 Is Internal Combustion Perfection

Even though it dates back to August 2017 , Aston Martin still hasn’t finished producing the 99 examples of the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake. As if that wasn’t curious enough, the British automaker has been spied testing a camouflaged test mule of the limited-edition model in Southern Europe. 16 photos



The



Previewed by a concept at the 2016 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the Vanquish Zagato is most enthralling as a



The Vanquish Zagato Speedster is the rarest of the breed, numbering 28 examples. The four models yield a total of 325 cars, and all of them cost the kind of money that would make men grow weak at the knees.



Aston Martin announced that the shooting brake sold out in November 2018, with pricing estimated to start in the ballpark of 650,000 pounds sterling. As beautiful and rare as it is, the Zagato can’t compare with the Valkyrie hypercar and its Cosworth-developed V12.



But Aston Martin also plans to go mainstream with the DBX, a crossover riding on the Second Century platform that underpins the DB11 and Vantage. The DBX will be the Gaydon-based automaker's first car produced in South Wales at the St Athan factory.