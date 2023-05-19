Rolls-Royce Completes Testing for the Insanely Powerful UltraFan Aero-Engine Demonstrator

Even though Rolls-Royce is associated with ultra-luxury vehicles, some of you might not know that the company is a reputable aircraft engine developer and manufacturer. Today, Rolls-Royce announced that its UltraFan technology demonstrator has successfully completed its first test at the company's facility in Derby, UK.
In December 2022, Rolls-Royce finished building the UltraFan technology demonstrator. It's a critical milestone in the evolution of the aerospace industry.
UltraFan is fully powered by SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel), and it's the largest aero-engine technology demonstrator in the world. Not only is it a more sustainable option, 10% more efficient than the Trent XWB (the world's most efficient large aero engine in service), but it also provides record-breaking performance.
Before going into detail regarding the UltraFan, let me tell you why SAF is a game-changer in itself. Introduced in 2008, SAF is a biofuel with similar properties to conventional jet fuel but has a smaller carbon footprint. For instance, an estimated one billion dry tons of biomass can be collected yearly in the United States – that's enough to produce 50-60 billion gallons of low-carbon biofuels. It's derived primarily from waste-based sustainable feedstocks, such as used cooking oils. The one Rolls-Royce used was offered by Air bp.
The demonstrator is fitted with carbon titanium fans measuring a diameter of 140 inches (355.6 centimeters) and a composite casing. Furthermore, its gearbox broke aerospace records by running at 87,000 hp (64 MW). These capabilities are enabled by a new, proven Advance3 core architecture paired with Rolls-Royce's ALECSys lean burn combustion system.
The new feat was enabled by close cooperation between the industry and governments – it's the culmination of many years of work, supported by the UK government and the EU's Clean Sky program, LuFo (Germany's federal aviation R&D program), and the State of Brandenburg in Germany. This significant advancement brings the aerospace industry closer to its target of Net Zero flight by 2050.
What makes this advancement even more exciting is the fact that the technology can be used to improve both the engines of today, as well as the engines of the future. The upcoming fuel-efficient aircraft of the next decade, whether narrowbody or widebody, can run on systems based on the UltraFan.
It will be possible to scale the technology to offer from 25,000 to 100,000 lbs. (11,339 to 45,459 kg) of thrust. The current Trent engines can integrate technologies from the UltraFan development program, making them more reliable and efficient.
The successful testing is also a historic moment for Rolls-Royce – it's the first time the company has tested a brand-new engine architecture in 54 years. Of course, the tests for the new technology demonstrator had to be done at an appropriate venue. Testbed 80 is the world's largest and smartest indoor aero-engine testing facility.
