How the Soviet Myasishchev M-50 Caused a Nuclear Bomber Hoax in America

At the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union was doing everything it could to gain the upper hand over the United States. One area where it was attempting to do this was in the supersonic bomber segment after learning that such an aircraft was under development in the USA. The Soviets came up with the Myasishchev M-50, NATO codename Bounder. The M-50 startled the United States when it first appeared and created a hoax about whether the aircraft was actually nuclear-powered.

11 photos Photo: Old Machine Press