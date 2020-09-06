Rihanna Emerges With Bruised Face, Black Eye After e-Scooter Accident

Many years ago, Barbadian pop star Rihanna made a conscious move towards living her life out of the spotlight to whatever extent possible. These days, she can go for months without being seen in public.
So when she does step out, all eyes on her. This happened on Friday night, when she tried to make a low-key outing to a Los Angeles eatery, in a chauffeured Cadillac. Paparazzi were there and, even though Rihanna never got out of her car and had people fetch her food and drinks, they still snapped a few blurry, from-afar pictures of her.
It turns out that the reason she didn’t get out of the car to get the food herself was because she was trying to hide something: a black eye and considerable bruising and swelling to her forehead.
As rumors spread, the theory that she might have been involved in another incident like the 2009 Chris Brown episode picked up speed. To set the record straight, her publicist is telling TMZ that fans have no reason to worry: it’s true, Rihanna is bruised and swollen, but only because she’s been in an e-scooter accident.
According to the rep, Rihanna was riding an e-scooter “a few days ago,” and she “ate it.” The scooter flipped over and hit her in the face and forehead, causing the bruising and the swelling that she was trying to hide on her most recent outing. “It looks worse than it is and she’s healing,” the celebrity publication writes, after speaking to the publicist.
Rihanna is the second high-profile celebrity to be involved in an accident while riding an electric two-wheeler in as many months: in early August, music / TV mogul Simon Cowell broke three vertebrae during a test ride of a new electric motorcycle, later admitting that he hadn’t bothered to read the user manual beforehand. Far from meaning that these things are dangerous, as the celebrity publication says, this means that the same safety rules that apply to regular mortals also apply to famous folk. And accidents do happen.
