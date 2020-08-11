The e-Bike That Broke Simon Cowell’s Back Is No Bicycle at All, Capable of 60MPH

The line between bicycles and motorcycles has become blurrier in recent years, thanks to loopholes in the legislation for e-bikes. This means that you can get a two-wheeler capable of doing 40 mph (64.3 kph) for use on private land / off-road and still say you’ve got an e-bike, when you really have a motorcycle with pedals.
The same seems to have happened with music mogul and television personality Simon Cowell, and he’s got the broken back to prove it. The 60-year-old entertainer was hospitalized last weekend after falling off his e-bike outside his Malibu home, during what was said to be a first ride to try it out.
Cowell has had complicated surgery on his back, which he broke in three places, and is now looking at an extended period of recovery and physical therapy. And, while he could have been much worse, all things considered, he’s already accepted his share of responsibility in the accident by admitting he did not read the user manual before hopping in the saddle.
A new report suggests that his e-bike was no bicycle at all. It was a Swind EB-01, described as the most powerful and advanced bike in the world, the Daily Mail says.
With 15kW of electric power, which means some 20 electric horsepower, it’s said to be deliver top speeds of 60 mph (96.5 kph) but can easily be made to deliver 80 mph (128.7 kph) with some tinkering. This would void the warranty, of course, but it’s never stopped thrill-seekers before.
The EB-01 is made to order and retails for £16,500 plus local taxes in the UK and $20,400 in the U.S. It’s a powerful electric motorcycle with pedals, made for offroading only. It comes with dual suspension, a choice of tires depending on your riding style, hydraulic brakes, regenerative brakes, high ground clearance and a light frame that makes it fly.
Cowell who, again, is 60 years old and has only started being more active as of 2017 when he fell on the stairs at his home and realized he needed to get in better shape, apparently bought this insane moto/ bike crossover and jumped in the saddle without knowing what to expect.
“He was testing the new bike pretty slowly just in the turning circle in the courtyard of the house,” an insider tells the publication. “And as he changed gear, the bike flew up in the air in a huge wheelie and he fell off backwards landing on his back.”
Cowell immediately knew he “was in trouble,” adds the source. On the bright side, he knows he was wrong and will take all the necessary precautions next time, assuming he ever rides again.
Cowell has had complicated surgery on his back, which he broke in three places, and is now looking at an extended period of recovery and physical therapy. And, while he could have been much worse, all things considered, he’s already accepted his share of responsibility in the accident by admitting he did not read the user manual before hopping in the saddle.
A new report suggests that his e-bike was no bicycle at all. It was a Swind EB-01, described as the most powerful and advanced bike in the world, the Daily Mail says.
With 15kW of electric power, which means some 20 electric horsepower, it’s said to be deliver top speeds of 60 mph (96.5 kph) but can easily be made to deliver 80 mph (128.7 kph) with some tinkering. This would void the warranty, of course, but it’s never stopped thrill-seekers before.
The EB-01 is made to order and retails for £16,500 plus local taxes in the UK and $20,400 in the U.S. It’s a powerful electric motorcycle with pedals, made for offroading only. It comes with dual suspension, a choice of tires depending on your riding style, hydraulic brakes, regenerative brakes, high ground clearance and a light frame that makes it fly.
Cowell who, again, is 60 years old and has only started being more active as of 2017 when he fell on the stairs at his home and realized he needed to get in better shape, apparently bought this insane moto/ bike crossover and jumped in the saddle without knowing what to expect.
“He was testing the new bike pretty slowly just in the turning circle in the courtyard of the house,” an insider tells the publication. “And as he changed gear, the bike flew up in the air in a huge wheelie and he fell off backwards landing on his back.”
Cowell immediately knew he “was in trouble,” adds the source. On the bright side, he knows he was wrong and will take all the necessary precautions next time, assuming he ever rides again.
And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020
Stay safe everyone
Simon.