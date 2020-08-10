Music Mogul Simon Cowell Breaks His Back in e-Bike Fall

Once the butt of all jokes for his chain-smoking, Red Bull obsession, and his open aversion to any type of physical exercise, music mogul Simon Cowell has been leading a very active, healthy lifestyle as of 2017. It includes a lot of biking.
At the weekend, the music mogul, best known to US audiences as the sassy judge on hit shows like American Idol, the X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, fell of his brand new e-bike and broke his back in several places. Details on the injury and the accident are scarce at this time, but Cowell’s rep did issue a statement to the Guardian.
“Simon had a fall from his bike, testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands,” the publicist explained. “Simon has broken his back and is having surgery this evening.”
As of the time of press, Cowell has already had surgery. Reports in the British media note that it was a 6-hour intervention that saw doctors fit a metal rod in his back for spine support, with some rumors saying that he had broken his back in several places.
Apparently, Cowell had just gotten a brand new £3,000 ($3,920) electric bike and he was eager to try it out in the yard outside his Malibu mansion. His partner, Lauren Silverman, and their son Eric were also there. Cowell reportedly either tried to pop a wheelie or was taken by surprise by the throttle, and he fell backwards. He immediately knew he had badly injured himself and had Silverman call an ambulance.
There’s a big difference in the way e-bikes are specced for the U.S. and the European market, and this could have been Cowell’s (an essentially British dude) downfall. Some electric bikes in the U.S. have a motor as powerful as 750W, with a top speed on throttle-only of 20 mph (32.2 kph). Meanwhile, EU regulations limit the motor to 250W, with top speed on pedal-assist of 15.5 mph (25 kph).
On a bike, without proper gear, every bit of a difference in speed makes, well, a difference in case of a fall.
The good news is that Cowell is expected to make a full recovery. But he will be sidelined for several weeks to come.
