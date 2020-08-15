Simon Cowell Will Give Away All His e-Bikes, Toys After Breaking His Back

Simon Cowell’s most recent and very serious accident, which saw him break his back in three places after getting thrown off his new e-bike, is making him swear them off for good.
Last weekend, the music mogul and television personality was outside his home in Malibu, getting ready to try out his new e-bike. He got on it and accidentally popped a wheelie, which threw him off and broke three vertebrae.
Now in hospital recovering after extensive surgery, Cowell is looking at a full but still painful recovery. Still, he wants to make sure he won’t ever go through the pain again, so he’ll be giving away all his e-bikes and his big-boy toys, including quad bikes, scooters and ATVs.
“Lauren [Cowell’s partner] doesn’t want him to ride one of those bikes again, so he’s agreed with his friends and family to get rid of them as soon as he’s out of hospital,” an unnamed source tells The Sun. “The power of the bike was unbelievable when he changed the setting up to the second one. The bike just flew into the air. Thankfully he let go of the bike as he fell backwards and it didn’t land on him.”
As per the insider, Cowell bought the bike in the UK and had it shipped to the U.S. with the goal of taking it up the trails. “This accident has put him off that idea,” says the spy. Well, duh.
That said, Cowell has already admitted he was solely responsible for the accident: he didn’t read the manual before getting on the bike.
Had he read it, he would have known that the Swind EB-01 (which is the model he supposedly bought) delivered 20 electric hp and top speeds of 60 mph (96.5 kph) – upped to 80 mph (128.7 kph) if you don’t mind voiding the warranty. He would have also known that it’s described as the most powerful and technically advanced offroad bike on the market.
