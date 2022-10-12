Riddle Me This, Riddle Me That, These Five Hot Wheels Cars Bear the Mark of the Bat

Stories are a big part of our lives. Be it that you're watching a movie, reading an article or a book, or listening to someone talk, we just love to hear a good story. Speaking of which, Batman has been around since 1939. Can you think of any friends or family that are that old today? It's no wonder that he has gained legendary status in time, seeing that he's been portrayed in dozens of comic books and movies.
And the people over at Mattel wanted to bring a bit of that story into the homes of Hot Wheels collectors across the world. And they've put so much effort into it, that you could start an entire collection of cars that are exclusively linked to Batman.
There are over 20 Hot Wheels variations of the Batmobile alone, but you'll also find dozens more vehicles that feature Dark Knight graphics on them. To give you an idea of how big of a challenge this kind of collection would pose, someone is asking $8,200 for a rare Convention item that was released in 2007.
But today we aren't going to talk about the most expensive Batman diecast vehicles on the market. Instead, we'll have a look at the newest Hot Wheels mix for 2023, which has five cars inside.
The first one is a version of the Batmobile that was introduced in 2004. Dave Martis was the man in charge of the design, and it's easily distinguishable by the double bubble canopies. You might have seen a similar version of this casting in stores this year, but the new variant is slightly different.
Mainline too. The Batmobile from Batman: The Animated Series is up next, and this is the newest casting in the set.
It was released in 2018, and you'll only find five other variations of it on the market. At first glance, this model looks almost identical to the one from 2019, but at least black suits this item better than Metalflake Maroon does.
The third car in Batman Mix 1 is the Batcopter, an aircraft that appeared in 2006. Most of the versions you'll come across are painted black but feature different color-tinted windows. The Rapid Responder might even be appealing to non-Batman fans, and you should pay attention to not confuse it with the Rapid Response casting.
This vehicle has had different names in the past, including Rescue Ranger, Ranger Rig, and Emergency Squad. This happens to be the oldest casting in the set, having been introduced in 1985. That being said, there are over 50 variations of it out there to hunt for.
Robin's sidekick also gets 15 minutes of fame with this new Hot Wheels set, as his face appears on the red Audacious. You would be tempted to say that this vehicle was inspired by a Honda Civic EP. But it's modeled after a Toyota Caldina station wagon. All in all, this mix might not appeal to the adult collectors out there, but it's probably going to attract a lot of kids and Batman enthusiasts as well.
