Richard Hammond Showcases His Land Rover Defender Workshop Truck

On June 22nd, Richard Hammond announced that he’s making a show about the restoration of vintage cars on Discovery+. The Smallest Cog is how his new workshop is called, and the British journalist had to sell cars and motorcycles from his private collection to fund his latest venture.
As reported back in July 2021, Hammond auctioned off a 1969 Porsche 911T, a 1999 Lotus Esprit Sport 350, a 1959 Bentley S2, a 1927 Sunbeam Model 2, a 1932 Velocette KSS Mk1, and a 1977 Moto Guzzi Le Man Mk1. The Hamster managed to raise £231,524 from the sale, a pretty considerable sum that converts to $319,480 or €274,640 at the current exchange rates.
Produced by Chimp Television and Krempelwood, the show - Richard Hammond’s Workshop - made the Hamster appreciate his nine-year-old Landy. Purchased from new, the long-wheelbase model has been nothing more than a toy until Hammond started The Smallest Cog. It’s the shop’s truck, and like any shop truck, it’s chock-full of useful and random stuff.
“For 25 years, I’ve been coming back from my travels, going berserk at my wife and girls about the state of the family car. It was always full of girls stuff, hair slides, horse paraphernalia, empty coke tins, crisp wrappers. I declared it a health hazard and refused to travel in it,” said Richard. The tables have definitely turned, though, as you’ll notice in the featured video.
Although the Defender has had a rougher life than usual in the past months, it still appears to be in great nick both inside and out. Hammond forgets to mention what kind of oily bits the Landy has got, but chances are that we’re dealing with a 2.2L turbo diesel borrowed from the Ford Transit.
The unibody Defender of today relies on the Ingenium four- and six-cylinder engine family and the AJ-V8 that Jaguar introduced in the 1990s.
