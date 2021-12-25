Retired Peapod Delivery Truck Is a Stealth Mode Fast Transformer Studio Home

Before Amazon Prime started delivering groceries to people’s doorsteps, there was Peapod. Vaughn Dabney, a trained engineer, came up with an ingenious idea to change a food delivery truck into a tiny house.There are hundreds of thousands of RV tiny home ideas. You only need to launch Pinterest to discover the possibilities. Dabney's truck/tiny home isn’t your conventional studio home or RV. It has a unique aspect.It’s a complete home with a kitchen fitted with a stovetop burner, a dual-zone fridge, and a bike garage.Depending on which city you live in, Recreational Vehicles have restricted zones. Dabney’s home studio truck doesn’t look anything like a tiny house or RV—at least from the exterior. Parked on your street, it passes off as any other delivery truck.It’s an RV-hack, offering the owner the convenience of parking in any neighborhood, RV-restricted or not. He added a small window on the side and skylights to bring light into his shower and living room.The gas mileage of his Peapod transformed home is horrible at 11 miles to the gallon. But it’s not a problem for Dabney. If anything, he is living rent-free.Customizing this delivery truck like this could cost a fortune in professional labor, but Dabney did everything on his own. He is a trained engineer but without construction experience. He educated himself on everything from plumbing to conversions.The food delivery truck/tiny home cost $9,000 when he got it and had 250,000 miles on it. He changed the radiator, alternator, spark plugs, and starter to get it running perfectly.This truck studio home is a remarkable transformation. It runs a 3.5 gallon per minute pump, has its own power supply, and in stealth mode, Dabney can live anywhere—rent free.Would this kind of conversion work for you?